Today in Entertainment History: "Ishtar" premiered

On May 19, 1958, Ritchie Valens recorded "Come On, Let's Go," at his first recording session, in Los Angeles.

In 1960, The Drifters recorded "Save The Last Dance For Me" in New York.

In 1961, the Everly Brothers launched a new record label named Calliope.

In 1976, guitarist Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones crashed his car north of London. Authorities found drugs in the car, and he later was fined.

In 1987, the movie "Ishtar," starring Dustin Hoffman and Warren Beatty, made its premiere. It bombed at the box office.

In 1992, Vice President Dan Quayle criticized "Murphy Brown" because he said the title character mocked the importance of fathers because she was having a baby out of wedlock.

In 1999, the movie "Star Wars: Episode One -- The Phantom Menace" opened nationwide. Exactly six years later, "Revenge of the Sith" opened.

In 2019, the final episode of "Game of Thrones" aired on HBO.

Today's Birthdays: TV personality David Hartman is 89. Actor James Fox is 85. Actor Nancy Kwan is 85. Musician Pete Townshend is 79. Singer-actor-model Grace Jones is 73. Drummer Phil Rudd AC/DC is 70. Actor Steven Ford is 68. Actor Toni Lewis ("Homicide," "Oz") is 64. Guitarist Iain Harvie of Del Amitri is 62. Actor Polly Walker (film's "John Carter," TV's "Bridgerton") is 58. Actor Jason Gray-Stanford ("Monk") is 54. Gospel singer Israel Houghton is 53. Singer Jenny Berggren of Ace of Base is 52. TV personality Kim Zolciak (ZOHL'-see-ak) Biermann ("Real Housewives of Atlanta") is 46. Singer Shooter Jennings is 45. Comedian Michael Che (CHAY) ("Saturday Night Live") is 41. Guitarist Tim McTague of Underoath is 41. Guitarist James Richardson of MGMT is 41. Actor Eric Lloyd ("The Santa Clause") is 38. Singer Sam Smith is 32. Actor Nolan Lyons ("Boardwalk Empire") is 23.