Today in Entertainment History: Presley made Vegas debut

On April 23, 1956, Elvis Presley made his Las Vegas debut, opening for comedian Shecky Greene. Presley's engagement was canceled after a week because of poor ticket sales, and he didn't return to Vegas for 13 years.

In 1969, the Los Angeles club the Ash Grove was destroyed by fire. Many artists, like Canned Heat and the Chambers Brothers, got their start there.

In 1975, singer Peter Ham of Badfinger died by suicide at the age of 27. He was depressed about the band's financial problems.

In 1987, singer Carole King sued record company owner Lou Adler for breach of contract. She claimed she was owed more than $400,000 in royalties and demanded the rights to her old recordings.

In 1991, guitarist Johnny Thunders of The New York Dolls died of a drug overdose in New Orleans. He was 40.

In 1996, actor Margot Kidder was found dazed and disheveled, hiding in bushes in a stranger's yard in Los Angeles after disappearing for three days.

In 2002, musician Jerry Lee Lewis announced he and his sixth wife, Kerrie, were divorcing after 17 years of marriage.

Today's Birthdays: Actor Lee Majors ("Six Million Dollar Man") is 85. Actor Blair Brown is 77. Actor Joyce DeWitt ("Three's Company") is 75. Actor James Russo is 71. Director Michael Moore is 70. Actor Judy Davis is 69. Actor Valerie Bertinelli is 64. Actor Craig Sheffer ("One Tree Hill," "Into the West") is 64. Comedian George Lopez is 63. Actor Melina Kanakaredes (kah-nah-kah-REE'-deez) ("The Resident," "Providence") is 57. Drummer Stan Frazier of Sugar Ray is 56. Guitarist Tim Womack of Sons of the Desert is 56. Actor Scott Bairstow (BEHR'-stow) ("Party of Five") is 54. Actor John Lutz ("30 Rock") is 51. Musicians Aaron and Bryce Dessner of The National are 48. Wrestler-turned-actor John Cena (SEE'-nah) is 47. Actor-comedian John Oliver is 47. Actor Kal Penn ("House M.D.," "Harold and Kumar") is 47. Singer Taio (TY'-oh) Cruz is 41. Actor Jesse Lee Soffer ("Chicago P.D.," "Chicago Fire") is 40. Guitarist Anthony LaMarca of The War On Drugs is 37. Actor Dev Patel (puh-TEHL') ("Slumdog Millionaire") is 34. Actor Matthew Underwood ("Zoey 101") is 34. Model Gigi Hadid is 29. Musicians Jake and Josh Kiszka (KIS'-kah) of Greta Van Fleet are 28. Actor Charlie Rowe ("Salvation") is 28.