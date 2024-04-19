Today in Entertainment History: Carousel" opened

On April 19, 1945, the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical "Carousel" opened on Broadway.

In 1968, George Harrison, John Lennon and their wives left the religious retreat run by the Maharishi Mahesh Yogi before their studies were completed. Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr had left earlier. Later, all four renounced their association with the Maharishi.

In 1982, Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel announced that they would continue their reunion. They had gotten back together for a concert in New York's Central Park. After their announcement, they toured Europe but drifted apart again in 1983.

In 1988, musician Sonny Bono was inaugurated as mayor of Palm Springs, California.

In 1997, actor Chris O'Donnell married kindergarten teacher Caroline Fentress in Washington.

Also in 1997, actor Brooke Shields married tennis star Andre Agassi in Monterey, California. They divorced in 1999.

In 2002, singer Layne Staley of Alice In Chains was found dead in his apartment in Seattle. He was 34.

Today's Birthdays: Actor Elinor Donahue ("Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman," "Father Knows Best") is 87. Keyboardist Alan Price of The Animals is 82. Actor Tim Curry is 78. Singer Mark "Flo" Volman of The Turtles is 77. Actor Tony Plana ("Ugly Betty") is 72. Actor Tom Wood ("The Fugitive," "Ulee's Gold") is 61. Death Row Records co-founder Suge (SHUG) Knight is 59. Country singer Bekka Bramlett of Bekka and Billy is 56. Actor Kim Hawthorne ("Greenleaf") is 56. Actor Ashley Judd is 56. Singer Luis Miguel is 54. Actor Jennifer Esposito ("Blue Bloods") is 52. Actor Jennifer Taylor ("Two and a Half Men") is 52. Singer Madeleine Peyroux (peh-ROO') is 50. Actor James Franco is 46. Actor Kate Hudson is 45. Actor Hayden Christensen ("Star Wars Episodes II and III") is 43. Actor Catalina Sandino Moreno ("Che," "Maria Full of Grace") is 43. Actor Ali Wong ("American Housewife") is 42. Actor Victoria Yeates ("Call the Midwife") is 41. Drummer Steve Johnson of Alabama Shakes is 39. Actor Courtland Mead ("Kirk") is 37.