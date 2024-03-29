Today in Entertainment History: "Rocky" won best picture

On March 29, 1951, the Academy Award for best picture went to the 1950 film "All About Eve." "Mona Lisa" from "Captain Carey, U.S.A." was named the best original song.

In 1962, Jack Paar hosted NBC's "Tonight" show for the last time. Johnny Carson began his stint as host in October.

In 1973, Dr. Hook and the Medicine Show made it onto the cover of Rolling Stone magazine, as sung about in the band's hit song "The Cover of Rolling Stone."

In 1976, the Oscar for best picture went to "One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest." Jack Nicholson's role in the film won him the best actor award, while Louise Fletcher picked up the Oscar for best actress. "I'm Easy" from "Nashville" won best original song.

In 1977, "Rocky" won the Academy Award for best picture. "Evergreen," the love theme from "A Star Is Born," won the best original song award.

In 1978, "Annie Hall" won the Oscar for best picture plus the best actress award for Diane Keaton. Richard Dreyfuss won best actor for "The Goodbye Girl." "You Light Up My Life" won the original song award.

In 1979, Eric Clapton married Patti Boyd, the ex-wife of his friend George Harrison. They separated in 1986.

In 1980, part-time songwriter Ronald Selle sued the Bee Gees for copyright infringement on the hit song "How Deep Is Your Love." Selle claimed the Bee Gees plagiarized a song called "Let It End." He lost on appeal.

In 1989, "Rain Man" won four Academy Awards, including best picture and the best actor award for Dustin Hoffman. Jodie Foster won best actress for "The Accused." "Let the River Run" from "Working Girl" won best original song.

In 1993, the Supreme Court announced it would use a case involving 2 Live Crew to decide whether copyright holders can ban song parodies. The rappers later won their dispute with Acuff-Rose music over their takeoff of Roy Orbison's "Oh Pretty Woman."

In 2000, 'N Sync's album "No Strings Attached" sold 2.4 million copies its first week out, setting a record for first-week sales.

In 2010, Ricky Martin announced on Twitter that he is gay.

In 2020, country singer Joe Diffie died of COVID-19 in Nashville, Tennessee, at the age of 61.

Today's Birthdays: Comedian Eric Idle is 81. Singer Bobby Kimball of Toto is 77. Actor Bud Cort ("Harold and Maude") is 76. Actor Brendan Gleeson ("The Banshees of Inishirin (in-ish-EER'-in)," "Harry Potter") is 69. Actor Marina Sirtis ("Star Trek: The Next Generation") is 69. Actor Christopher Lambert ("Highlander") is 67. Singer Perry Farrell of Porno for Pyros and Jane's Addiction is 65. Comedian Amy Sedaris is 63. Model Elle Macpherson is 61. Actor Annabella Sciorra (shee-OR'-uh) ("Law and Order: Criminal Intent") is 60. Director Michel Hazanavicius (mee-SHEHL' ah-zah-nah-VEE'-see-oos) ("The Artist") is 57. Singer-harmonica player John Popper of Blues Traveler is 57. Actor Lucy Lawless ("Xena: Warrior Princess") is 56. Country singer Regina Leigh of Regina Regina is 56. Country singer Brady Seals is 55. Actor Megan Hilty is 43. Keyboardist PJ Morton of Maroon 5 is 43.