Toppin's 18 lead New Mexico over Air Force 82-56 in Mountain West Conference Tournament

LAS VEGAS (AP) — JT Toppin had 18 points in New Mexico's 82-56 win against Air Force on Wednesday night in the first round of the Mountain West Conference Tournament.

New Mexico will play third-seeded Boise State in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Toppin added 11 rebounds for the sixth-seeded Lobos (23-9). Jaelen House scored 16 points and added three steals. Tru Washington shot 6 for 9 to finish with 14 points. Jamal Mashburn Jr. added 10 points.

Rytis Petraitis led the way for the 11th-seeded Falcons (9-22) with 26 points and 10 rebounds. Beau Becker added eight points and two blocks for Air Force. Byron Brown had seven points.

New Mexico led 49-30 at the break. New Mexico extended its lead to 63-35 during the second half, fueled by a 7-0 scoring run. Washington scored a team-high 12 points in the second half.

___

