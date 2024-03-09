Today in Entertainment History: "The Joshua Tree" released

On March 9, 1969, the Smothers Brothers' TV show was canceled by CBS following a controversy over remarks made by Joan Baez. The brothers had refused to censor comments about her husband, who was going to jail for objecting to the draft.

In 1974, Bad Company performed its first concert in England. The band was made up of former members of Free, King Crimson and Mott the Hoople.

Also in 1974, the Grand Ole Opry put on its last Saturday night show at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. The Opry returned to the Ryman in 1998.

In 1976, Who drummer Keith Moon collapsed on stage during a concert in Boston. The incident briefly halted the band's tour.

In 1987, U2 released their album "The Joshua Tree."

In 1993, winners of People's Choice awards included actors Tim Allen, Candice Bergen, Kevin Costner and Whoopi Goldberg. Garth Brooks and Whitney Houston were named favorite male and female musical performers. Alabama won in the favorite musical group category.

In 1995, Scott Amedure (AM'-eh-door), a guest on "The Jenny Jones Show," was shot to death by Jonathan Schmitz, a friend who had also appeared on the show. Schmitz had been surprised three days earlier during the taping of the show about secret admirers when Amedure admitted he had a gay crush on Schmitz. The episode never aired.

In 1996, comedian George Burns died at his home in Beverly Hills, California, at the age of 100.

In 1997, rapper The Notorious B.I.G. was shot to death while sitting in his car after a music industry party in Los Angeles. He was 24.

Today's Birthdays: Actor Joyce Van Patten is 90. Actor Trish Van Devere is 83. Singer John Cale (The Velvet Underground) is 82. Singer Mark Lindsay of Paul Revere and the Raiders is 82. TV anchor Charles Gibson is 81. Guitarist Robin Trower (Procol Harum) is 79. Guitarist Jimmie Fadden of The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is 76. Singer Jeffrey Osborne is 76. Actor Linda Fiorentino ("Men In Black") is 66. Actor Tom Amandes ("Eli Stone," "Parenthood") is 65. Guitarist Rusty Hendrix of Confederate Railroad is 64. Actor Juliette Binoche ("Chocolat," "The English Patient") is 60. Bassist Robert Sledge of Ben Folds Five is 56. Drummer Shannon Leto of 30 Seconds To Mars is 54. Rapper C-Murder (AKA C-Miller) is 53. Actor Emmanuel Lewis ("Webster") is 53. Actor Jean Louisa Kelly ("Yes, Dear," "Mr. Holland's Opus") is 52. Actor Kerr Smith ("Life Unexpected," "Dawson's Creek") is 52. Actor Oscar Isaac ("Star Wars: The Force Awakens") is 45. Comedian Jordan Klepper ("The Daily Show") is 45. Rapper Chingy is 44. Actor Matthew Gray Gubler ("Criminal Minds") is 44. Guitarist Chad Gilbert of New Found Glory is 43. Keyboardist Ben Tanner of Alabama Shakes is 41. Actor Brittany Snow ("American Dreams," "Hairspray") is 38. Rapper Bow Wow is 37. Rapper YG is 34. Actor Luis Armand Garcia ("George Lopez") is 32. Actor Cierra Ramirez ("The Fosters") is 29.