Today in Entertainment History: "The Osbournes" premiered

On March 5, 1955, Elvis Presley made his TV debut on the regional show "The Louisiana Hayride."

In 1960, Elvis Presley was discharged from the Army.

In 1963, country singers Patsy Cline, Cowboy Copas and Hawkshaw Hawkins were killed when their small plane crashed near Camden, Tennessee. They were returning to Nashville following a benefit concert.

In 1971, Badfinger began its first American tour, in Toledo, Ohio.

In 1975, singer Rod Stewart met actor Britt Ekland at a party in Los Angeles. Their romance became much publicized.

In 1979, MCA Records dissolved the ABC record label. Hundreds of staffers were fired.

In 1982, comedian John Belushi was found dead of a drug overdose in Hollywood. He was 33.

In 1993, Paul McCartney kicked off a world tour in Perth, Australia, in support of his album "Off The Ground."

In 2002, "The Osbournes" premiered on MTV.

In 2004, Martha Stewart was convicted of obstruction of justice and lying to government investigators involving her ImClone stock. She was sentenced to five months in a minimum-security prison.

In 2015, actor Harrison Ford crash-landed his vintage plane on a golf course in Los Angeles after reporting engine failure shortly after takeoff.

Today's Birthdays: Actor Paul Sand ("St. Elsewhere") is 92. Actor James B. Sikking ("Hill Street Blues," "Doogie Howser, M.D.") is 90. Football player-turned-actor Fred Williamson is 86. Actor Samantha Eggar ("The Molly Maguires," "Dr. Doolittle") is 85. Actor Michael Warren ("Soul Food," "Hill Street Blues") is 78. Actor Eddie Hodges is 77. Singer Eddy Grant is 76. Keyboardist Alan Clark of Dire Straits is 72. Actor-comedian Marsha Warfield ("Night Court") is 70. Magician Penn Jillette of Penn and Teller is 69. Actor Adriana Barraza is 68. Actor Talia Balsam ("Divorce," "Mad Men") is 65. Musicians Charlie and Craig Reid of The Proclaimers are 62. Actor Paul Blackthorne ("Arrow," "24") is 55. Guitarist John Frusciante (froo-SHAN'-tee) (Red Hot Chili Peppers) is 54. Singer Rome is 54. Actor Kevin Connolly ("Entourage") is 50. Actor Eva Mendes is 50. Actor Jolene Blalock ("Star Trek: Enterprise") is 49. Model Niki Taylor is 49. Actor Kimberly McCullough ("General Hospital") is 46. Actor Karolina Wydra (kar-oh-LEE'-nah WY'-drah) ("Wicked City," "House") is 43. Musician Amanda Shires (The Highwomen, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit) is 42. Actor Sterling Knight ("Sonny With A Chance") is 35. Actor Jake Lloyd ("Star Wars" films) is 35. Actor Micah Fowler ("Speechless") is 26.