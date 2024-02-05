Today in Entertainment History: Simon issued 1st solo single

On Feb. 5, 1940, Glenn Miller and his orchestra recorded "Tuxedo Junction" for RCA Victor's Bluebird label.

In 1957, Bill Haley and His Comets were mobbed by fans when they arrived in London for a tour.

In 1972, Paul Simon released his first solo single following his breakup with Art Garfunkel. The song, "Mother and Child Reunion," became a top five hit.

In 1992, a blues band accompanied Willie Dixon's funeral procession in Chicago. Dixon died of heart failure about a week earlier.

In 1996, actor Elizabeth Taylor filed for divorce from her seventh husband, Larry Fortensky, citing irreconcilable differences. They were married five years.

In 2001, actors Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman announced their separation after eleven years of marriage.

In 2020, actor Kirk Douglas died at his home in Beverly Hills, California, at the age of 103.

Today's Birthdays: Actor David Selby ("Dark Shadows," "Falcon Crest") is 83. Singer Al Kooper (Blood, Sweat and Tears) is 80. Actor Charlotte Rampling is 78. Actor-director-comedian Christopher Guest is 76. Actor Barbara Hershey is 76. Actor-comedian Tim Meadows ("Saturday Night Live") is 63. Actor Jennifer Jason Leigh is 62. Actor Laura Linney is 60. Bassist Duff McKagan of Velvet Revolver (and Guns N' Roses) is 60. Actor Chris Parnell is 57. Singer Chris Barron of the Spin Doctors is 57. Singer Bobby Brown is 55. Actor Michael Sheen ("Masters of Sex," "Frost/Nixon," "Twilight" films) is 55. Actor David Chisum ("Black Box," "One Life to Live") is 54. Country singer Sara Evans is 53. Country singer Tyler Farr is 40. Keyboardist Mark Shusterman of Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats is 39. Actor Darren Criss ("Glee") is 37. Actor Henry Golding ("Crazy Rich Asians") is 37. Keyboardist Kyle Simmons of Bastille is 36. Actor Jeremy Sumpter ("Friday Night Lights," "Peter Pan") is 35. Drummer Graham Sierota (sih-ROH'-tah) of Echosmith is 25.