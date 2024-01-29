No. 25 New Mexico routs Nevada 89-55 to snap 9-game losing streak against Wolf Pack

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Jaelen House scored 21 points and No. 25 New Mexico routed Nevada 89-55 to snap a nine-game losing streak against the Wolf Pack. New Mexico (18-3, 6-2 Mountain West) has won five straight, all by 13 points or more. Jamal Mashburn Jr. added 14 points, Nelly Joseph finished 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Donovan Dent and Mustapha Amzil each had 11 points. Jarod Lucas and Kenan Blackshear each scored nine points for Nevada (16-5, 3-4). The Wolf Pack beat No. 24 Colorado State at home Wednesday night to end a three-game losing streak. The Lobos scored the first 10 points and led 23-8. They shot 58.6%, hitting 11 of 22 3-pointers.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Jaelen House scored 21 points and No. 25 New Mexico routed Nevada 89-55 on Sunday night to snap a nine-game losing streak against the Wolf Pack.

New Mexico (18-3, 6-2 Mountain West) has won five straight, all by 13 points or more.

Jamal Mashburn Jr. added 14 points, Nelly Joseph finished 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Donovan Dent and Mustapha Amzil each had 11 points.

Jarod Lucas and Kenan Blackshear each scored nine points for Nevada (16-5, 3-4). The Wolf Pack beat No. 24 Colorado State at home Wednesday night to end a three-game losing streak.

The Lobos scored the first 10 points and led 23-8. They shot 58.6%, hitting 11 of 22 3-pointers.

Nevada cut it to 53-44 on Tylan Pope's dunk midway through the second half. New Mexico responded with 3-pointers from Tru Washington and House to push it to 59-44.

House also had six assists and six steals.

"Jaelen House was phenomenal," Lobos coach Richard Pitino said "Not on the shot making, but the steals. Lucas is one of the best offensive players in our league and House did a great job on him."

Lucas finished eight points below his average and went 3 for 13 from the field.

Nevada coach Steve Alford, who once coached New Mexico, said the Wolf Pack starters just didn't stack up.

"I thought the first 10 (minutes) was bad and the last 10 was bad," he said. "I think the middle 20, we competed and we made a good run there with 10 minutes to go and we came with the starters and we just didn't have it. You have to give them credit. They played really, really well tonight and we didn't play very well."

STEALING THE DIFFERENCE

Pitino credited the defense for turning the game as the Lobos had nine steals and forced 15 turnovers, turning that into 24-7 advantage on fast-break points.

"We have times where we we turn you over and we're really dynamic offensively on the break. Pick sixes I call them," he said. "We converted a lot of those steals. When we're playing with pace and speed like that, good things can happen. It all starts with the defense side of it."

PLAYING THE PERCENTAGES

New Mexico ended up shooting 58.6%, compared to 33.9% for Nevada, a difference the Wolf Pack could not overcome, Alford said.

"They really defended well," he said of the Lobos. "Our ball didn't go in and their ball did go in. A lot. They shot 58 and we shot 33, it's going to be a lopsided win or loss."

BIG PICTURE

Nevada: The Wolf Pack will try to reground after falling into a tie for sixth in the conference.

New Mexico: Ranked for the first week this season, the Lobos avoided an upset with the resounding victory to give coach Richard Pitino his first victory over the Wolf Pack — the only conference team he had failed to beat.

UP NEXT

Nevada: Hosts San Jose State on Friday night.

New Mexico: Hosts Boise State on Wednesday night.

