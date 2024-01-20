Today in Entertainment History: Ozzy bit off bat's head

On Jan. 20, 1965, disc jockey Alan Freed died of kidney and liver disease in Palm Springs, California. He was 42. He's credited with coining the phrase "rock and roll."

In 1973, Jerry Lee Lewis made his debut at the Grand Ole Opry. Opry officials allowed him to perform as long as he didn't use profanities and played only country music. By the end of the set, Lewis broke both agreements.

In 1982, singer Ozzy Osbourne bit the head off a live bat during a concert in Des Moines, Iowa. He claimed he thought it was a toy thrown to him by an audience member.

In 1984, Johnny Weissmuller, an Olympic champion who went on to movie stardom as "Tarzan," died in Acapulco, Mexico, at age 79.

In 1988, Beach Boy Mike Love hurled insults at Paul McCartney, Diana Ross, Bruce Springsteen and Mick Jagger while the Beach Boys were being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

In 1990, actor Barbara Stanwyck, known for her role on "The Big Valley," died of heart failure. She was 82.

Also in 1990, comedians Roseanne Barr and Tom Arnold were married. They have since split up.

In 1993, actor Audrey Hepburn died of cancer in Switzerland at the age of 63.

In 1998, singer Alice Nutter of Chumbawamba said on the TV show "Politically Incorrect" that the band advocated fans stealing copies of their album. Virgin Megastores reacted by pulling their albums from the shelves and putting them behind the counters.

In 2012, singer Etta James died of complications from leukemia at the age of 73.

Today's Birthdays: Singer Eric Stewart (10cc, Wayne Fontana and the Mindbenders) is 79. Director David Lynch is 78. Drummer George Grantham of Poco is 77. Bassist Ian Hill of Judas Priest is 72. Guitarist Paul Stanley of Kiss is 72. TV host Bill Maher (MAR) ("Politically Incorrect") is 68. Actor Lorenzo Lamas is 66. Actor James Denton ("Desperate Housewives") is 61. Bassist Greg K. of The Offspring is 59. Country singer John Michael Montgomery is 59. Actor Rainn Wilson ("The Office") is 58. Actor Stacey Dash ("Clueless") is 57. Actor Reno Wilson ("Mike and Molly") is 55. Singer Edwin McCain is 54. Actor Skeet Ulrich is 54. Drummer Questlove of The Roots is 53. Drummer Rob Bourdon of Linkin Park is 45. Singer-songwriter Bonnie McKee is 40. Country singer Brantley Gilbert is 39. Singer Kevin Parker of Tame Impala is 38. Actor Evan Peters ("American Horror Story") is 37.