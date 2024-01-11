Today in Entertainment History: Jethro Tull released debut

On Jan. 11, 1964, the Whisky A-Go-Go club opened on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles. The Doors are among the bands that got their start there.

In 1969, Jethro Tull's debut album, "This Was," was released.

In 1992, Paul Simon became the first international star to perform in South Africa following the end of the United Nations cultural boycott. Simon opened a concert tour in Johannesburg.

In 1993, singer Jesse James Dupree of the band Jackyl was arrested for mooning an audience in Cincinnati. The band was touring with Damn Yankees, who also had some trouble. Damn Yankees' guitarist Ted Nugent shot a flaming arrow, which was a violation of Cincinnati's fire code. Dupree was released on bond. Nugent paid a fine.

In 2000, musician Gary Glitter was freed from prison after serving half of a four-month sentence for downloading pornographic pictures of children.

Also in 2000, authorities at an airport in Hawaii say they found a half-ounce of marijuana in singer Whitney Houston's bag. She caught her flight before she could be arrested.

In 2019, Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" became the first song in the history of the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart to go from number one to off the chart entirely.

Today's Birthdays: Director Joel Zwick ("My Big Fat Greek Wedding") is 82. Musician Robert Earl Keen is 68. Actor Phyllis Logan ("Downton Abbey") is 68. Guitarist Vicki Peterson of The Bangles is 66. Actor Kim Coles ("Living Single") is 62. Former child actor Dawn Lyn ("My Three Sons") is 61. Guitarist Tom Dumont of No Doubt is 56. Director Malcolm D. Lee ("Soul Men," "The Best Man") is 54. Singer Mary J. Blige is 53. Musician Tom Rowlands of The Chemical Brothers is 53. Actor Amanda Peet is 52. Actor Rockmond Dunbar ("Heartland," "Soul Food") is 51. Actor Aja Naomi King ("How To Get Away With Murder") is 39. Reality star Jason Wahler (WOH'-ler) ("Laguna Beach," "The Hills") is 37. Singer Cody Simpson is 27.