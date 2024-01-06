Today in Entertainment History: "The Twist" hit #1 again

On Jan. 7, 1950, country performer Hank Snow made his Grand Ole Opry debut.

In 1954, Muddy Waters recorded "Hoochie Coochie Man" in Chicago.

In 1955, singer Marian Anderson made her debut with the Metropolitan Opera in New York.

In 1962, "The Twist" by Chubby Checker hit number one on the pop charts for a second time. It had previously hit number one in 1960 for seven weeks.

In 1963, singer Gary "U.S." Bonds sued Chubby Checker for $100,000, claiming that Checker plagiarized his hit "Quarter To Three" for Checker's song "Dancin' Party." The suit was settled out of court.

In 1970, neighbors of New York landowner Max Yasgur sued him for $35,000 for property damage caused by people who attended the Woodstock festival. An estimated 450,000 people attended the three-day event.

In 1992, singer Debbie Gibson made her Broadway debut in "Les Miserables" (lay mihz-uhr-AH'-bluh). She played the part of Eponine (EH'-puh-neen).

In 1994, Nirvana played their last U.S. show, at the Seattle Arena.

In 1997, Lionel Hampton's New York apartment caught fire and burned nearly everything he owned. Hampton escaped the fire unhurt.

In 2020, Rush drummer Neil Peart (PEERT) died after a three-and-a-half-year battle with brain cancer at his home in Santa Monica, California. He was 67.

Today's Birthdays: "Rolling Stone" magazine founder Jann Wenner is 78. Singer Kenny Loggins is 76. Singer-songwriter Marshall Chapman is 75. Actor Erin Gray ("Silver Spoons," "Buck Rogers in the 25th Century") is 74. Actor Sammo Hung ("Martial Law") is 72. Actor David Caruso is 68. TV anchor Katie Couric is 67. Country singer David Lee Murphy is 65. Bassist Kathy Valentine (The Go-Go's) is 65. Actor David Marciano ("Homeland," "The Shield") is 64. Actor Hallie Todd ("Lizzie McGuire") is 62. Actor Nicolas Cage is 60. Singer John Ondrasik (on-DRAH'-sik) of Five For Fighting is 59. Actor Rex Lee ("Entourage") is 55. Actor-rapper Doug E. Doug ("Cool Runnings," "Cosby") is 54. Actor Kevin Rahm ("Desperate Housewives," "Judging Amy") is 53. Jeremy Renner ("The Avengers," "The Bourne Legacy") is 53. Country singer John Rich of Big and Rich is 50. Actor Reggie Austin ("Agent Carter," "Pretty Little Liars") is 45. Singer-rapper Aloe Blacc is 45. Actor Lauren Cohan ("The Walking Dead") is 42. Actor Brett Dalton ("Marvel's Agents of Shield") is 41. Actor Robert Ri'chard (rih-SHARD') ("One on One") is 41. Actor Lyndsy Fonseca ("Marvel's Agent Carter," "Nikita") is 37. Actor Liam Aiken ("Lemony Snicket") is 34. Actor Camryn Grimes ("The Young and the Restless") is 34. Actor Marcus Scribner ("black-ish") is 24.