SUV plows into Albuquerque garage, killing homeowner

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A man was killed when a driver of an SUV drove through a stop sign, plowed into the homeowner's garage and pushed an unoccupied vehicle deep into his home, police in Albuquerque said.

The 74-year-old homeowner was pinned against a wall by his own vehicle and died at a hospital after the Thursday afternoon crash, police spokesperson Gilbert Gallegos said. His name was not made public.

The driver was hospitalized with minor injuries and arrested on multiple charges, including felony driving under the influence resulting in death, driving with a revoked license, drug possession and driving with an open container of alcohol in the vehicle.

Gallegos said the driver admitted to smoking methamphetamine and marijuana before driving, and the SUV came to rest halfway into the home behind the homeowner's vehicle.