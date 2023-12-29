Today in History: December 29, Texas becomes a state

Today in History

Today is Friday, Dec. 29, the 363rd day of 2022. There are two days left in the year.

Today's Highlight in History:

On Dec. 29, 1845, Texas was admitted as the 28th state.

On this date:

In 1170, Thomas Becket, the Archbishop of Canterbury, was slain in Canterbury Cathedral by knights loyal to King Henry II.

In 1812, the American frigate USS Constitution engaged and severely damaged the British frigate HMS Java off Brazil during the War of 1812.

In 1851, the first Young Men's Christian Association (YMCA) in the United States was founded in Boston.

In 1890, the Wounded Knee massacre took place in South Dakota as an estimated 300 Sioux Indians were killed by U.S. troops sent to disarm them.

In 1940, during World War II, Germany dropped incendiary bombs on London, setting off what came to be known as "The Second Great Fire of London."

In 1972, Eastern Air Lines Flight 401, a Lockheed L-1011 Tristar, crashed into the Florida Everglades near Miami International Airport, killing 101 of the 176 people aboard.

In 1978, during the Gator Bowl, Ohio State coach Woody Hayes punched Clemson player Charlie Bauman, who'd intercepted an Ohio State pass. (Hayes was fired the next day.)

In 1989, dissident and playwright Vaclav Havel (VAHTS'-lahv HAH'-vel) assumed the presidency of Czechoslovakia.

In 1992, the United States and Russia announced agreement on a nuclear arms reduction treaty.

In 2006, word reached the United States of the execution of former Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein (because of the time difference, it was the morning of Dec. 30 in Iraq when the hanging took place). In a statement, President George W. Bush called the execution an important milestone on Iraq's road to democracy.

In 2007, the New England Patriots ended their regular season with a remarkable 16-0 record following a 38-35 comeback victory over the New York Giants. (New England became the first NFL team since the 1972 Dolphins to win every game on the schedule.)

In 2016, the United States struck back at Russia for hacking the U.S. presidential campaign with a sweeping set of punishments targeting Russia's spy agencies and diplomats.

In 2021, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted in New York of helping lure teenage girls to be sexually abused by the late Jeffrey Epstein; the verdict capped a monthlong trial featuring accounts of the sexual exploitation of girls as young as 14. (Maxwell would be sentenced to 20 years in prison.)

In 2022, Brazilian soccer legend Pelé, winner of a record three World Cups and standard-bearer for "the beautiful game," died at age 82.

Today's Birthdays: Retired ABC newscaster Tom Jarriel is 89. Actor Barbara Steele is 86. Actor Jon Voight is 85. Singer Marianne Faithfull is 77. Retired Hall of Fame Jockey Laffit Pincay Jr. is 77. Actor Ted Danson is 76. Singer-actor Yvonne Elliman is 72. The president of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, is 70. Actor Patricia Clarkson is 64. Comedian Paula Poundstone is 64. Rock singer-musician Jim Reid (The Jesus and Mary Chain) is 62. Actor Michael Cudlitz is 59. Rock singer Dexter Holland (The Offspring) is 58. Actor-comedian Mystro Clark is 57. Actor Jason Gould is 57. News anchor Ashleigh Banfield is 56. Movie director Lilly Wachowski is 56. Actor Jennifer Ehle is 54. Actor Patrick Fischler is 54. Rock singer-musician Glen Phillips is 53. Actor Kevin Weisman is 53. Actor Jude Law is 51. Actor Maria Dizzia is 49. Actor Mekhi Phifer (mih-KY' FY'-fuhr) is 49. Actor Shawn Hatosy is 48. Actor Katherine Moennig is 46. Actor Diego Luna is 44. Actor Alison Brie is 41. Country singer Jessica Andrews is 40. Actor Iain de Caestecker is 36. Actor Jane Levy is 34. Singer-actor-dancer Ross Lynch is 28. Rock musician Danny Wagner is 25.