Today in Entertainment History: Streisand made first record

On Dec. 29, 1955, 13-year-old Barbra Streisand made her first recording, "You'll Never Know."

In 1957, singers Steve Lawrence and Eydie Gorme (gor-MAY') were married in Las Vegas.

In 1967, musician Dave Mason left the band Traffic to pursue a solo career.

In 1975, Paul Kantner and Grace Slick of Jefferson Airplane broke up after a six-year relationship.

In 1980, singer-songwriter Tim Hardin died of a heroin overdose in Los Angeles at the age of 40. He's best known for composing the song "If I Were A Carpenter."

In 1989, Jane Pauley marked her last day as co-host of the "Today" show after 13 years. Her successor was Deborah Norville.

In 1992, actor Todd Bridges was arrested in Burbank, California. Police say they found speed and a loaded gun in his car, but Bridges claimed he had been framed. At the time, Bridges had been doing public service announcements telling kids to stay away from drugs.

In 2006, burlesque artist Dita Von Teese filed for divorce from singer Marilyn Manson, citing irreconcilable differences. They had been married barely a year.

Today's birthdays: Actor Jon Voight is 85. Singer Marianne Faithfull is 77. Actor Ted Danson is 76. Singer-actor Yvonne Elliman is 72. Actor Patricia Clarkson is 64. Comedian Paula Poundstone is 64. Guitarist-singer Jim Reid of The Jesus And Mary Chain is 62. Actor Michael Cudlitz (KUD'-litz) ("The Walking Dead") is 59. Singer Dexter Holland of The Offspring is 58. Actor Jason Gould (GOOLD) is 57. News anchor Ashleigh Banfield is 56. Director Lilly Wachowski (wah-CHOW'-skee) ("The Matrix") is 56. Singer-guitarist Glen Phillips (Toad the Wet Sprocket) is 53. Actor Kevin Weisman ("Alias") is 53. Actor Jude Law is 51. Actor Maria Dizzia (DIZ'-ee-ah) ("Orange Is The New Black") is 49. Actor Mekhi Phifer (mih-KY' FY'-fuhr) is 49. Actor Shawn Hatosy (HAT'-oh-see) ("Reckless," "The Faculty") is 48. Actor Katherine Moennig (MEN'-ig) ("Ray Donovan," "The L Word") is 47. Actor Alison Brie ("Glow," "Community") is 41. Country singer Jessica Andrews is 40. Actor Iain de Caestecker (KAST'-ker) ("Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.") is 36. Actor Jane Levy (LEE'-vee) ("Suburgatory") is 34. Drummer Danny Wagner of Greta Van Fleet is 25.