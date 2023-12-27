Today in Entertainment History: "Howdy Doody" debuted

On Dec. 27, 1927, the musical "Show Boat" opened in New York.

In 1947, the children's TV program "Howdy Doody" made its debut on NBC.

In 1970, the musical "Hello, Dolly!" closed on Broadway after a run of 2,844 performances. It had opened in 1964.

In 1985, singer Simon LeBon of Duran Duran and model Yasmin Parvanah were married in Oxford, England.

In 1992, singer Harry Connick Jr. was arrested in New York's Kennedy Airport because an unloaded gun was found in his carry-on bag. He spent a night in jail.

In 1999, Sean "Puff Daddy" Combs and Jennifer Lopez were arrested following a shooting at a New York dance club during which three people were shot and wounded. Charges against Lopez were dropped. Combs was acquitted of gun and bribery charges.

In 2016, actor Carrie Fisher died, four days after she suffered a medical emergency while on a flight from London to Los Angeles. She was 60. A day later, Fisher's mother, actor Debbie Reynolds, suffered a stroke and died at the age of 84.

Today's birthdays: Actor John Amos ("The West Wing," "Roots") is 84. Guitarist Mick Jones of Foreigner is 79. Singer Tracy Nelson is 79. Actor Gerard Depardieu is 75. Jazz drummer T.S. Monk is 74. Singer Karla Bonoff is 72. Guitarist David Knopfler of Dire Straits is 71. Actor Tovah Feldshuh ("Law and Order") is 70. Actor Maryam D'Abo ("The Living Daylights") is 63. Drummer Jeff Bryant (Ricochet) is 61. Actor Ian Gomez ("Felicity," "The Drew Carey Show") is 59. Actor Theresa Randle ("Bad Boys") is 59. Actor Eva LaRue ("CSI: Miami") is 57. Bassist Darrin Vincent of Dailey and Vincent is 54. Guitarist Matt Slocum of Sixpence None The Richer is 51. Actor Wilson Cruz ("Party of Five," "My So-Called Life") is 50. Actor Masi Oka ("Hawaii Five-0," "Heroes") is 49. Actor Emilie de Ravin (RAH'-vihn) ("Once Upon A Time," "Lost") is 42. Actor Jay Ellis ("Insecure") is 42. Guitarist James Mead of Kutless is 41. Singer Hayley Williams of Paramore is 35. Singer Shay Mooney of Dan and Shay is 32. Actor Timothée Chalamet (SHAL'-eh-may) is 28.