Today in Entertainment History: Pataki pardoned Lenny Bruce

On Dec. 23, 1964, The Beach Boys made their first appearance on "Shindig!"

In 1967, the Rolling Stones album "Their Satanic Majesties Request" was released.

In 1969, Diana Ross began her final engagement with The Supremes in Las Vegas. The last show was a few weeks later. Ross was replaced with Jean Terrell.

In 1972, Grand Funk Railroad's rehearsal for a live album in New York was interrupted by former manager Terry Knight, two deputy sheriffs and an attorney. Knight had a court order giving him the right to seize $1 million or equivalent assets, and he took the band's equipment after the show.

In 1982, actor Jack Webb died of a heart attack in West Hollywood, California. He was 62. He's probably best known for his role as Sergeant Joe Friday in TV's "Dragnet."

In 1985, two fans of Judas Priest killed themselves after listening to the band's "Stained Class" album. Raymond Belknap died instantly, and James Vance died in 1988 after lapsing into a coma. In 1990, a judge decided Judas Priest did not place subliminal messages on the album.

In 1997, Woody Allen married Soon-Yi (SOON YEE) Previn in a secret wedding in Venice, Italy. Previn is the adopted daughter of Allen's ex-partner, Mia Farrow.

In 2003, New York Governor George Pataki (puh-TAK'-kee) issued a pardon to comedian Lenny Bruce, 37 years after Bruce's death. Bruce was convicted of obscenity for using more than 100 words considered dirty during a concert in 1964.

In 2015, musician Richard Marx married actor-TV host Daisy Fuentes in Aspen, Colorado.

Today's birthdays: Actor Ronnie Schell ("Gomer Pyle, USMC") is 92. Guitarist Jorma Kaukonen (YOR'-mah KOW'-kah-nen) (Jefferson Airplane, Hot Tuna) is 83. Actor-comedian Harry Shearer ("The Simpsons") is 80. Actor Susan Lucci (LOO"-chee) ("All My Children") is 77. Musician Adrian Belew (King Crimson) is 74. Guitarist Dave Murray of Iron Maiden is 67. Actor Joan Severance (TV's "Wiseguy") is 65. Singer Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam is 59. Jazz trumpeter Irvin Mayfield is 46. Actor Anna Maria Perez de Tagle (TAG'-lee) ("Hannah Montana," "Camp Rock") is 33. Actor Spencer Daniels ("Mom") is 31. Actor Caleb Foote (TV's "The Kids Are Alright") is 30.