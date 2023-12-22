Today in Entertainment History: Pearl Jam first performed

On Dec. 22, 1969, John Lennon and Yoko Ono met for an hour with Canada's prime minister. Earlier that day, they had met with Canada's minister of health to discuss drug abuse.

In 1973, musician Stephen Stills lost a paternity suit brought by a Mill Valley, California, woman. The child had been born about two years earlier.

In 1976, singer Isaac Hayes declared bankruptcy.

In 1978, Kenney Jones became the drummer for The Who, replacing Keith Moon, who died four months earlier.

In 1979, the first of four "Concerts for the People of Kampuchea" was held in London. Performers included The Clash, Paul McCartney, The Pretenders and The Who.

In 1983, actors Parker Stevenson and Kirstie Alley got married. They divorced in 1997.

In 1988, Morrissey performed for the first time as a solo act in England.

In 1990, Pearl Jam performed for the first time together, under the name Mookie Blaylock, as the opening act for Alice In Chains in Seattle.

In 1995, actor Butterfly McQueen died of burns suffered when her house outside Augusta, Georgia, caught on fire. She was 84. She's probably best known for playing Prissy in "Gone With The Wind."

In 2000, singer Madonna married film director Guy Ritchie at a church in Scotland. They divorced eight years later.

In 2002, singer-guitarist Joe Strummer of The Clash died of sudden cardiac arrest at his home in southwest England. He was 50.

Today's birthdays: Actor Hector Elizondo is 87. Country singer and actor Red Steagall (STEE'-gol) is 85. TV anchor Diane Sawyer is 78. Guitarist Rick Nielsen of Cheap Trick is 75. Actor BernNadette Stanis ("Good Times") is 70. Rapper Luther Campbell (2 Live Crew) is 63. Guitarist Chuck Mead (BR549) is 63. Actor Ralph Fiennes (RAYF FYNZ) is 61. Actor Lauralee Bell ("The Young and the Restless") is 55. Country singer Lori McKenna is 55. Actor Heather Donahue ("The Blair Witch Project") is 50. Actor Chris Carmack ("Grey's Anatomy," "The O.C.") is 43. Actor Harry Ford ("Code Black") is 41. Actor Greg Finley (TV's "The Flash," "The Secret Life of the American Teenager") is 39. Singer Jordin Sparks ("American Idol") is 34. Singer Meghan Trainor is 30.