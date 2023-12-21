Today in Entertainment History: Temple signed movie contract

On Dec. 21, 1933, five-year-old Shirley Temple signed a movie contract with Fox. Her age was later changed to make her appear a year younger.

In 1937, Disney released the movie "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs," its first full-length animated film in color.

In 1964, the book "Ode to a High-Flying Bird" by Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts was published. It was a tribute to jazz great Charlie (Bird) Parker.

In 1968, Janis Joplin made her first appearance after leaving Big Brother and the Holding Company. She performed in Memphis at the second annual "Yuletide Thing" event sponsored by Stax-Volt Records.

Also in 1968, Crosby, Stills and Nash performed together for the first time.

In 1970, Elvis Presley paid a visit to President Nixon at the White House.

In 1979, Chicago, The Eagles and Linda Ronstadt played the first of two concerts to raise campaign money for California governor Jerry Brown, Ronstadt's then-boyfriend.

In 1991, actor Jane Fonda married broadcasting executive Ted Turner on his ranch in Florida. It was her 54th birthday. They've since split up.

In 1996, singer Tony Bennett was rushed to a hospital in Washington after his hernia erupted while visiting the White House for a holiday dinner. He had emergency surgery but recovered without problems.

Also in 1996, singer Lionel Richie married former dancer and fashion designer Diane Alexander in New York. They've since divorced.

In 2005, Elton John and his longtime partner, David Furnish, held a civil union ceremony in Windsor, England, the first day that same-sex partnerships became legal in Britain.

Also in 2005, singer Howie Day was arrested for rowdy behavior on a flight from Dallas to Boston. He was sentenced to probation and rehab and was ordered to write letters of apology to the crew and passengers.

In 2019, Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, 25 years after its release. A holiday song had not topped the chart since "The Chipmunk Song" in 1958 and '59.

Today's birthdays: Talk show host Phil Donahue is 88. Actor Jane Fonda is 86. Actor Larry Bryggman (TV's "As The World Turns," "film's "Die Hard: With A Vengeance") is 85. Singer Carla Thomas is 81. Guitarist Albert Lee is 80. Actor Josh Mostel ("Billy Madison," "Big Daddy") is 77. Actor Samuel L. Jackson is 75. Singer Nick Gilder is 73. Actor Dennis Boutsikaris ("Better Call Saul") is 71. Actor Jane Kaczmarek (kaz-MAYR'-ihk) ("Malcolm in the Middle") is 68. Country singer Lee Roy Parnell is 67. Entertainer Jim Rose of The Jim Rose Circus Sideshow is 67. Former child actor Lisa Gerritsen ("Phyllis," "The Mary Tyler Moore Show") is 66. Actor-comedian Ray Romano ("Everybody Loves Raymond") is 66. Country singer Christy Forester of the Forester Sisters is 61. Drummer Murph of Dinosaur Jr. is 59. Guitarist Gabrielle Glaser (Luscious Jackson) is 58. Actor-comedian Andy Dick is 58. Actor Michelle Hurd ("Law and Order: Special Victims Unit') is 57. Actor Kiefer Sutherland is 57. Actor Karri Turner ("JAG") is 57. Actor Khrystyne Haje (HAJ) ("Head of the Class") is 55. Country singer Brad Warren of The Warren Brothers is 55. Actor Julie Delpy is 54. Contemporary Christian singer Natalie Grant is 52. Singer-guitarist Brett Scallions (Fuel) is 52. Singer Lukas Rossi of Rock Star Supernova (TV: "Rock Star: Supernova") is 47. Actor Rutina Wesley ("Queen Sugar," "True Blood") is 45. Keyboardist Anna Bulbrook of Airborne Toxic Event is 41. Actor Steven Yeun (YUN) ("The Walking Dead") is 40. Actor Kaitlyn Dever ("Last Man Standing") is 27.