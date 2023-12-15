New Mexico State seeks fifth bowl victory. Fresno State playing for missing head coach

New Mexico State is looking for its fifth bowl victory in program history. A win would give the Aggies its second 11-win season and first since 1960. Fresno State will be playing without head coach Jeff Tedford, who has temporarily stepped away from the team to address health concerns. Assistant head coach and linebackers coach Tim Skipper will lead the Bulldogs.

Isleta New Mexico Bowl: New Mexico State (10-4) vs. Fresno State (8-4), Saturday, 5:45 p.m. Eastern (ESPN)

FanDuel Sportsbook College Line: New Mexico State by 3½

Series record: Fresno State leads 18-1

WHAT'S AT STAKE

In its sixth bowl game in program history, the Aggies are looking to improve to 5-0-1 in those games, winning four straight. A win would match the Aggies' 1960 team with 11 wins, the only two times the program has reached the double-digit victory mark. With head coach Jeff Tedford temporarily away from the program with health issues, the Bulldogs are seeking a victory under assistant head coach and linebackers coach Tim Skipper.

KEY MATCHUP

The New Mexico State passing game, which averaged almost 225 yards game and less than one interception per game, against the Fresno State defense, which fifth in the nation in interceptions with 16 while being tied for seventh in the nation in turnover margin with a plus-10 margin.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

New Mexico State receiver Trent Hudson caught 36 passes, but 10 of those were for scores.

Fresno State quarterback Mikey Keene threw for 2,596 yards with 21 TDs, and found four different receivers for at least 40 receptions each.

FACTS & FIGURES

The bowl game will serve as a preview to a regular season nonconference matchup already on the schedule for next season as New Mexico State will travel to Fresno for a game on Sept. 14, 2024. … The last time Fresno State played a USA was in the 2021 New Mexico Bowl against UTEP. … Aggies quarterback Diego Pavia was 14th in the country with 26 touchdown passes. … New Mexico State averaged nearly 203 yards rushing, 11th overall. The team has topped 170 yards for 17 consecutive games.

