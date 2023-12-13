Today in Entertainment History: "American in Paris" debuted

On Dec. 13, 1928, George Gershwin's "An American in Paris" premiered in New York.

In 1974, former Beatle George Harrison visited the White House at the invitation of Jack Ford, the president's son. Harrison was the first rock musician to be invited to the White House.

In 1985, singer Phil Collins made his TV acting debut in the U.S. with an episode of "Miami Vice."

In 1988, singer Bruce Springsteen and model-actor Julianne Phillips divorced after three years of marriage.

In 1992, an estimated 150,000 people showed up for a free Scorpions concert in Frankfurt, Germany. The concert was aimed at protesting violence by radical rightists.

In 2022, singer Jin became the first member of BTS to report for mandatory military duty in South Korea.

Today's birthdays: Actor Dick Van Dyke is 98. Country singer Buck White of The Whites is 93. Actor-singer John Davidson is 82. Actor Kathy Garver ("Family Affair") is 78. Guitarist Jeff "Skunk" Baxter (The Doobie Brothers, Steely Dan) is 75. Singer Ted Nugent is 75. Country singer-guitarist Randy Owen of Alabama is 74. Actor Wendie Malick ("Hot in Cleveland," "Just Shoot Me") is 73. Country singer John Anderson is 69. Singer Steve Forbert is 69. Singer Morris Day of The Time is 67. Actor Steve Buscemi (boo-SEHM'-ee) is 66. Actor Johnny Whitaker ("Family Affair") is 64. Bassist John Munson of Semisonic is 61. Reality TV star NeNe Leakes ("The New Normal," "The Real Housewives of Atlanta") is 57. Actor-comedian Jamie Foxx is 56. Actor Lusia Strus (loo-SEE'-ah STROOS) ("50 First Dates") is 56. TV personality Debbie Matenopoulos is 49. Singer-guitarist Tom Delonge (deh-LONG') of Blink-182 (and Angels and Airwaves) is 48. Actor James Kyson Lee ("Heroes") is 48. Actor Kimee Balmilero ("Hawaii Five-0") is 44. Actor Chelsea Hertford ("Major Dad") is 42. Singer Amy Lee of Evanescence is 42. Trumpeter Wesley Watkins of Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats is 36. Actor Marcel Spears ("The Mayor") is 35. Singer Taylor Swift is 34. Actor Maisy Stella ("Nashville") is 20.