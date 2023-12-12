Today in Entertainment History: Tommy Shaw joined Styx

On Dec. 12, 1967, Brian Jones of the Rolling Stones successfully appealed his nine-month jail sentence for a drug conviction. He was placed on probation instead.

In 1968, "The Rolling Stones Rock and Roll Circus" was filmed in London, featuring the Stones, Eric Clapton, John Lennon and The Who. It remained unreleased for 28 years.

In 1974, the Rolling Stones announced guitarist Mick Taylor had left the band. That same day, the band began work on the "Black and Blue" album.

In 1975, singer-guitarist Tommy Shaw joined Styx, replacing guitarist John Curulewski. Shaw's first concert with the band was four days later in Zanesville, Ohio.

In 1990, comedian Robin Williams got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In 1991, actor Richard Gere and model Cindy Crawford eloped in Las Vegas. They have since divorced.

In 1997, Autumn Jackson, who tried to blackmail Bill Cosby by claiming he was her father, was sentenced to two years in prison.

In 2001, actor Winona Ryder was arrested for shoplifting more than $5,000 worth of merchandise from a department store in Beverly Hills, California.

Also in 2001, actor Ashley Judd married racing driver Dario Franchitti in Scotland.

In 2003, Mick Jagger was knighted by then-Prince Charles.

In 2020, country singer Charley Pride died of COVID-19 in Dallas. He was 86.

Today's birthdays: Singer Connie Francis is 86. Singer Dionne Warwick is 83. Singer-guitarist Dickey Betts (Allman Brothers) is 80. Actor Wings Hauser is 76. Actor Bill Nighy (NY) ("Pirates of the Caribbean") is 74. Actor Duane Chase ("The Sound of Music") is 73. Country singer La Costa is 73. Gymnast-turned-actor Cathy Rigby is 71. Singer-percussionist Sheila E. is 66. Actor Sheree J. Wilson ("Walker, Texas Ranger," "Dallas") is 65. Guitarist Eric Schenkman of Spin Doctors is 60. Bassist Nicholas Dimichino of Nine Days is 56. Actor Madchen Amick ("My Own Worst Enemy," "Twin Peaks") is 53. Actor Jennifer Connelly is 53. Actor Regina Hall is 53. Actor Mayim Bialik ("Jeopardy," "The Big Bang Theory") is 48. Actor Lucas Hedges ("Boy Erased," "Manchester By The Sea") is 27. Actor Sky Katz ("Raven's Home") is 19.