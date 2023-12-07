Las Cruces police officer indicted for voluntary manslaughter in fatal 2022 shooting of a Black man

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a grand jury has indicted a Las Cruces police officer on a charge of voluntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a Black man during a confrontation last year. The indictment says Brad Lunsford allegedly shot 36-year-old Presley Eze in August 2022 at a Las Cruces gas station after an employee of the business called 911 to report seeing Eze steal beer. Authorities say Lunsford was the first officer to arrive and during a scuffle, Eze placed his hand on a second officer's stun gun. Lunsford drew his handgun and allegedly shot Eze in the head at point-blank range.

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A Las Cruces police officer has been indicted on a charge of voluntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a Black man during a confrontation last year, authorities said Thursday.

The indictment posted Wednesday said Brad Lunsford allegedly shot 36-year-old Presley Eze on Aug. 2, 2022, at a Las Cruces gas station after an employee of the business called 911 to report seeing Eze stealing beer.

Authorities said Lunsford was the first officer to arrive and during a scuffle, Eze placed his hand on a second officer's stun gun. The two men were on the ground, and Eze was on top, according to authorities.

Lunsford drew his handgun and allegedly shot Eze once in the head at point-blank range.

New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez said his office consulted with use-of-force experts who concluded that the use of deadly force was not reasonable under the circumstances.

"It is our duty to ensure that law enforcement officers are held to the highest standards, that their actions are transparently examined, and that any misconduct is addressed with the utmost seriousness," Torrez said in a statement Thursday.

Prosecutors said Lunsford, 38, could face up to nine years in prison if he's convicted of voluntary manslaughter with firearm enhancement.

Jess Lilley, a lawyer for Lunsford, said he hadn't seen a copy of the indictment yet. "But we're anxious for a jury to listen to the truth of what happened," Lilley told The Associated Press. "We're confident that Mr. Lunsford will be found not guilty."