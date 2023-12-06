Today in Entertainment History: Costello & Krall married

On Dec. 6, 1969, four people died at a Rolling Stones concert at the Altamont Speedway in Livermore, California. One of the victims was stabbed by a Hell's Angel.

In 1970, on the first anniversary of the Altamont Speedway concert, the documentary "Gimme Shelter" premiered in New York. It was about the Rolling Stones' 1969 tour.

In 1988, singer Roy Orbison died of a heart attack near Nashville, Tennessee. He was 52.

In 1995, Michael Jackson collapsed during a rehearsal for an HBO special.

In 2003, musician Elvis Costello married jazz singer Diana Krall.

In 2008, Hootie and the Blowfish drummer Jim "Soni" Sonefeld married Laura Bryan, the ex-wife of Hootie guitarist Mark Bryan.

In 2009, Weezer singer Rivers Cuomo (KWOH'-moh) sustained three cracked ribs and internal damage when the band's bus slid on ice and fell eight feet into a ravine.

In 2020, Bad Bunny's "El Ultimo Tour del Mundo " became the first album entirely in Spanish to top the Billboard 200 album chart.

Today's birthdays: Actor Patrick Bauchau (BOW'-show) ("The Pretender," "Carnivale") is 85. Country singer Helen Cornelius is 82. Actor James Naughton ("Hostages," "Planet of the Apes") is 78. Singer Frank Beverly of Maze is 77. Actor JoBeth Williams is 75. Actor Tom Hulce is 70. Actor Kin Shriner is 70. Talk show host Wil Shriner is 70. Drummer Rick Buckler of The Jam is 68. Singer Tish Hinojosa (hee-noh-HOH'-sah) is 68. Country singer Bill Lloyd of Foster and Lloyd is 68. Comedian Steven Wright is 68. Guitarist Peter Buck of R.E.M. is 67. Drummer David Lovering of The Pixies is 62. Guitarist Ben Watt of Everything But The Girl is 61. Actor Janine Turner ("Strong Medicine," "Northern Exposure") is 61. Director Judd Apatow (AP'-ih-tow) ("The 40-Year-Old Virgin," "Knocked Up") is 56. Keyboardist Ulf "Buddha" Ekberg of Ace of Base is 53. Actor Lindsay Price ("Splitting Up Together") is 47. Actor Ashley Madekwe (mah-DEK'-wee) ("Revenge," "Salem") is 42. Bassist Jacob Chesnut of Rush of Fools is 34.