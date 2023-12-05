New APS Board Members Participate in New Mexico Swearing-In Ceremony

The three newly elected APS school board members were sworn in at the annual New Mexico School Board Association convention on Friday, Dec. 1.

Janelle Astorga, representing APS District 1, Ronalda Tome-Warito, representing District 2, and Heather R. Benavidez, representing District 4, were elected on Nov. 7 and officially take office on Jan. 1. They will take part in another swearing-in ceremony at 5 p.m. on Jan. 3, prior to their first board meeting, when they will elect 2024 officers.

Retired New Mexico Supreme Court Justice Patricio M. Serna swore in the board members and administered the code of ethics which was recited by new and current board members attending the convention.

