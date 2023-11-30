Today in Entertainment History: "Thriller" was released

On Nov. 30, 1965, the state of Colorado declared "Rolling Stones Day," in honor of the Stones concert in Denver.

In 1969, Simon and Garfunkel's first TV special was broadcast in the U.S.

In 1974, singers-songwriters Nickolas Ashford and Valerie Simpson were married.

In 1977, David Bowie sang a duet of "Little Drummer Boy" with Bing Crosby on Crosby's Christmas special, which aired on television shortly after Crosby died.

In 1982, Michael Jackson's "Thriller" album was released. It went on to become the biggest-selling album of all time.

In 1988, LL Cool J performed the first rap concert in Africa, in Cote d'Ivoire.

In 1996, entertainer Tiny Tim died after performing his signature song, "Tiptoe Thru The Tulips," at a benefit concert in Minneapolis. Reports put his age at either 64 or 66.

In 2000, Loverboy bassist Scott Smith was washed off his boat about four miles off the coast of San Francisco. His body was never found. He was 45.

In 2004, Ken Jennings lost on "Jeopardy!" after winning 74 times and $2.5 million.

Today's Birthdays: Country singer-record company executive Jimmy Bowen is 86. Director Ridley Scott is 86. Writer-director Terrence Malick (MAL'-ik) ("The Thin Red Line") is 80. Bassist Roger Glover of Deep Purple is 78. Singer-actor Mandy Patinkin is 71. Guitarist Shuggie Otis is 70. Country singer Jeannie Kendall of The Kendalls is 69. Singer Billy Idol is 68. Guitarist John Ashton of Psychedelic Furs is 66. Comedian Colin Mochrie (MAHK'-ree) ("Whose Line Is It Anyway?") is 66. Rapper Jalil of Whodini is 60. Actor-director Ben Stiller is 58. DJ Steve Aoki is 46. Singer Clay Aiken ("American Idol") is 45. Actor Elisha Cuthbert ("24") is 41. Actor Kaley Cuoco (KWOH'-koh) ("The Big Bang Theory") is 38. Model Chrissy Teigen is 38. Actor Christel Khalil ("The Young and the Restless") is 36. Actor Rebecca Rittenhouse ("The Mindy Project") is 35. Actor Adelaide Clemens ("Rectify") is 34. Actor Tyla Harris ("For Life") is 23.