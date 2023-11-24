Today in History: November 24, Jack Ruby shoots Lee Harvey Oswald

Today is Friday, Nov. 24, the 328th day of 2023. There are 37 days left in the year.

Today's Highlight in History:

On Nov. 24, 1963, Jack Ruby shot and mortally wounded Lee Harvey Oswald, the accused assassin of President John F. Kennedy, in a scene captured on live television.

On this date:

In 1859, British naturalist Charles Darwin published "On the Origin of Species," which explained his theory of evolution by means of natural selection.

In 1865, Mississippi became the first Southern state to enact laws which came to be known as "Black Codes" aimed at limiting the rights of newly freed Blacks; other states of the former Confederacy soon followed.

In 1941, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Edwards v. California, unanimously struck down a California law prohibiting people from bringing impoverished non-residents into the state.

In 1947, a group of writers, producers and directors, who would become known as the "Hollywood Ten," was cited for contempt of Congress for refusing to answer questions about alleged Communist influence in the movie industry.

In 1971, a hijacker calling himself "Dan Cooper" (but who became popularly known as "D.B. Cooper") parachuted from a Northwest Orient Airlines 727 over the Pacific Northwest after receiving $200,000 in ransom; his fate remains unknown.

In 1974, the bone fragments of a 3.2 million-year-old hominid were discovered by scientists in Ethiopia; the skeletal remains were nicknamed "Lucy."

In 1987, the United States and the Soviet Union agreed on terms to scrap shorter- and medium-range missiles.

In 1989, Romanian leader Nicolae Ceausescu (chow-SHES'-koo) was unanimously re-elected Communist Party chief. (Within a month, he was overthrown in a popular uprising and executed.)

In 1991, Queen singer Freddie Mercury died in London at age 45 of AIDS-related pneumonia.

In 2000, the U.S. Supreme Court stepped into the bitter overtime struggle for the White House, agreeing to consider George W. Bush's appeal against the hand recounting of ballots in Florida.

In 2012, fire raced through a garment factory in Bangladesh that supplied major retailers in the West, killing 112 people; an official said many of the victims were trapped because the eight-story building lacked emergency exits.

In 2013, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu harshly condemned the international community's nuclear deal with Iran, calling it a "historic mistake" and saying he was not bound by the agreement.

In 2014, it was announced that a grand jury in St. Louis County, Missouri, had decided against indicting Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson in the death of Michael Brown; the decision enraged protesters who set fire to buildings and cars and looted businesses in the area where Brown had been fatally shot.

In 2017, militants attacked a crowded mosque in Egypt with gunfire and rocket-propelled grenades, killing more than 300 people in the deadliest-ever attack by Islamic extremists in the country.

In 2020, Pennsylvania officials certified Joe Biden as the winner of the presidential vote in the state; the Trump campaign had gone to court trying to prevent the certification.

In 2021, three men were convicted of murder in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, the Black man who was running through a Georgia subdivision in February 2020 when the white strangers chased him, trapped him on a quiet street and blasted him with a shotgun.

Today's Birthdays: Basketball Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson is 85. Country singer Johnny Carver is 83. Former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue (TAG'-lee-uh-boo) is 83. Rock drummer Pete Best is 82. Actor-comedian Billy Connolly is 81. Former White House press secretary Marlin Fitzwater is 81. Former congressman and Motion Picture Association of America Chairman Dan Glickman is 79. Singer Lee Michaels is 78. Actor Dwight Schultz is 76. Actor Stanley Livingston is 73. Rock musician Clem Burke (Blondie; The Romantics) is 69. Actor/director Ruben Santiago-Hudson is 67. Actor Denise Crosby is 66. U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is 64. Actor Shae D'Lyn is 61. Rock musician John Squire (The Stone Roses) is 61. Rock musician Gary Stonadge (Big Audio) is 61. Actor Conleth Hill is 59. Actor-comedian Brad Sherwood is 59. Actor Garret Dillahunt is 59. Actor-comedian Scott Krinsky is 55. Rock musician Chad Taylor (Live) is 53. Actor Lola Glaudini is 52. Actor Danielle Nicolet is 50. Actor-writer-director-producer Stephen Merchant is 49. Actor Colin Hanks is 46. Actor Katherine Heigl (HY'-guhl) is 45. Actor Sarah Hyland is 33.