Albuquerque police cadet and husband are dead in suspected domestic violence incident, police say

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque police say the husband of one of their cadets shot and killed her before taking his own life. Investigators say the scene at an apartment in a northeast area of the city indicates 32-year-old Taylor Hagan was shot to death by Briton Hagan on Tuesday afternoon. Briton Hagan, 41, died at the scene. Police Chief Harold Medina says Taylor Hagan was a current member of the police academy. Fellow cadets learned of her death late Tuesday. Her body was transported to the Office of the Medical Investigator with an honor guard. Mayor Tim Keller called her death a tragic loss and urged people to look out for warning signs of domestic violence and abuse.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The husband of an Albuquerque police cadet shot and killed her before taking his own life, authorities said Wednesday.

Investigators say the scene at an apartment in a northeast area of the city indicates 32-year-old Taylor Hagan was shot to death by Briton Hagan on Tuesday afternoon.

Briton Hagan, 41, died at the scene.

Police Chief Harold Medina says Taylor Hagan was a current member of the police academy. Fellow cadets learned of her death late Tuesday.

Her body was transported to the Office of the Medical Investigator with an honor guard.

Mayor Tim Keller called her death a tragic loss and urged people to look out for warning signs of domestic violence and abuse.