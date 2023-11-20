Today in Entertainment History: Adele's "25" released

On Nov. 20, 1966, the musical "Cabaret" opened on Broadway.

In 1970, Kinks singer Ray Davies re-recorded one word for the single "Apeman." The song contained the word "foggin'," which sounded too much like an expletive.

In 1973, Who drummer Keith Moon collapsed twice during a concert in San Francisco, apparently because of jet lag. Guitarist Pete Townshend asked for a volunteer from the audience to finish the set -- and got one.

In 1983, an estimated 100 million people watched the controversial ABC movie "The Day After," which depicted the outbreak of nuclear war.

In 1990, Milli Vanilli held a press conference to discuss the lip-synching scandal that cost them their Grammy. Rob Pilatus (pih-LAY'-tuhs) told kids to get a good lawyer if they want to get into show business.

In 1994, musician David Crosby got a liver transplant.

In 2015, Adele released her "25" album. It sold 3.38 million copies in its first week of release in the U.S., setting a record for first-week sales.

Today's Birthdays: Actor Estelle Parsons ("The Connors," "Roseanne") is 96. Comedian Dick Smothers is 85. Singer Norman Greenbaum is 81. Actor Veronica Hamel is 80. Broadcast journalist Judy Woodruff is 77. Musician Joe Walsh is 76. Actor Richard Masur ("One Day at a Time") is 75. Actor Bo Derek is 67. Drummer Jimmy Brown of UB40 is 66. Actor Sean Young is 64. Pianist Jim Brickman is 62. Actor Ming-Na ("Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," "Mulan") is 60. Rapper Mike D of the Beastie Boys is 58. Rapper Sen Dog of Cypress Hill is 58. Actor Callie Thorne ("Rescue Me," "Homicide: Life on the Street") is 54. Actor Sabrina Lloyd ("Numb3rs") is 53. Actor Joel McHale ("Community") is 52. Actor Marisa Ryan ("New York Undercover") is 49. Country singer Dierks (DURKS) Bentley is 48. Actor Joshua Gomez ("Chuck") is 48. Country singer Josh Turner is 46. Actor Nadine Velazquez ("My Name Is Earl") is 45. Actor Jacob Pitts ("Sneaky Pete," "Justified") is 44. Actor Andrea Riseborough ("National Treasure") is 42. Actor Jeremy Jordan ("Supergirl") is 39. Actor Ashley Fink ("Glee") is 37. Bassist Jared Followill of Kings of Leon is 37. Actor Jaina Lee Ortiz ("Station 19") is 37. Actor Cody Linley ("Hannah Montana") is 34. Guitarist Michael Clifford of 5 Seconds Of Summer is 28.