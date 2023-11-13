Today in Entertainment History: "Fantasia" premiered

On Nov. 13, 1940, the Walt Disney movie "Fantasia" made its world premiere at New York City's Broadway Theatre.

In 1974, an impostor posing as Deep Purple guitarist Ritchie Blackmore borrowed a Porsche and crashed it in Iowa City. He eventually was charged with misrepresentation.

In 1983, country comedian Junior Samples died of a heart attack. He was 57.

In 1992, drummer Ronnie Bond of The Troggs died. He was 49.

Also in 1992, Elton John performed in Mexico for the first time. An estimated 90,000 people attended the concert at a stadium in Mexico City.

In 1993, actor Michelle Pfeiffer married TV writer-producer David E. Kelley.

In 1997, two players with the New England Patriots took a stage dive during an Everclear concert in Boston. A woman in the crowd later sued, claiming she suffered neck injuries when the players landed on her.

In 2015, terrorists killed 89 people at an Eagles Of Death Metal concert at the Bataclan concert hall in Paris. The shootings were part of a coordinated attack on Paris that left 130 people dead.

In 2016, musician Leon Russell died in his sleep, four months after having heart bypass surgery. He died at his home in Nashville at the age of 74.

Today's Birthdays: Actor Jimmy Hawkins ("It's A Wonderful Life") is 82. Blues singer John Hammond is 81. Country singer-songwriter Ray Wylie Hubbard is 77. Actor Joe Mantegna (mahn-TAYN'-yuh) is 76. Actor Sheila Frazier (FRAY'-zher) ("Superfly") is 75. Actor Tracy Scoggins ("The Colbys," "Lois and Clark") is 70. Actor Chris Noth (NOHTH) ("Law and Order: Criminal Intent," "Sex and the City") is 69. Actor Whoopi Goldberg is 68. Actor Rex Linn ("Young Sheldon," "CSI: Miami") is 67. Actor Caroline Goodall ("The Princess Diaries," "Schindler's List") is 64. Actor Neil Flynn ("The Middle," "Scrubs") is 63. Trumpeter Walter Kibby of Fishbone is 59. Comedian Jimmy Kimmel is 56. Actor Steve Zahn ("Happy, Texas," "That Thing You Do!") is 56. Actor Gerard Butler ("Machine Gun Preacher," "The Phantom of the Opera") is 54. Actor Jordan Bridges ("Rizzoli and Isles") is 50. Actor Aisha Hinds ("Under the Dome," "True Blood") is 48. Bassist Nikolai Fraiture of The Strokes is 45. Actor Monique Coleman ("High School Musical") is 43. Actor Devon Bostick ("The 100," "Diary of a Wimpy Kid") is 32.