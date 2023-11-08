Today in Entertainment History: "Days of Our Lives" began

On Nov. 8, 1965, the soap opera "Days of Our Lives" premiered on NBC.

In 1968, a London court granted Cynthia Lennon a divorce from John Lennon. They had married in 1962.

Also in 1968, Jean Terrell replaced Diana Ross in The Supremes.

In 1971, Led Zeppelin released an untitled album that became known as "Led Zeppelin 4."

In 1995, rapper Flavor Flav (FLAYV) was arrested on gun and drug charges while driving a cab in New York City. He had been released from prison two months earlier.

In 2011, rapper Heavy D collapsed outside his home in Beverly Hills, California. He died later at a hospital of a pulmonary embolism. He was 44.

Today's Birthdays: Singer Bonnie Bramlett is 79. Singer Bonnie Raitt is 74. Former "Entertainment Tonight" host Mary Hart is 73. Former Playboy CEO Christie Hefner is 71. Actor Alfre Woodard is 71. Singer-songwriter Rickie Lee Jones is 69. Guitarist Pearl Thompson (formerly Porl Thompson) of The Cure is 66. Singer-actor Leif (LAYF) Garrett is 62. TV chef Gordon Ramsay is 57. Actor Courtney Thorne-Smith is 56. Actor Parker Posey is 55. Singer Diana King is 53. Bassist Scott Devendorf of The National is 51. Actor Gretchen Mol is 51. Actor Matthew Rhys (REES) ("The Americans," "Brothers and Sisters") is 49. Actor Tara Reid ("Sharknado," "American Pie") is 48. Singer Bucky Covington ("American Idol") is 46. Actor Dania Ramirez ("Devious Maids," "Entourage") is 44. TV personality Jack Osbourne ("The Osbournes") is 38. Actor Jessica Lowndes ("90210") is 35. Singer SZA (SIH'-zah) is 34. Singer-actor Riker Lynch ("Glee") is 32. Singer Lauren Alaina ("American Idol") is 29. Actor Van Crosby ("Splitting Up Together") is 21.