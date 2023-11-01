Today in Entertainment History: Nirvana's 1st music released

On Nov. 1, 1955, the Famous Flames, featuring James Brown, recorded "Please, Please, Please" at a radio station in Macon, Georgia.

In 1963, the Rolling Stones single "I Wanna Be Your Man" was released in Britain.

In 1964, the Dave Clark Five performed on the "Ed Sullivan Show."

In 1968, Apple Records released "Wonderwall Music" by George Harrison, the first Beatle solo album.

In 1969, Elvis Presley had his first number-one single in seven years with "Suspicious Minds."

In 1971, a funeral for guitarist Duane Allman was held in Macon, Georgia. Allman had been killed in a motorcycle crash three days earlier. At the funeral, the Allman Brothers Band performed several songs.

In 1985, actor Phil Silvers died in Los Angeles. He was 73.

In 1988, actors Jeff Goldblum and Geena Davis were married. They have since divorced.

Also in 1988, Sub Pop Records released Nirvana's first release, "Love Buzz/Big Cheese."

In 2022, rapper Takeoff of Migos was shot and killed outside a Houston bowling alley. He was 28.

Today's Birthdays: Country singer Bill Anderson is 86. Actor Robert Foxworth ("Falcon Crest") is 82. Country singer Kinky Friedman is 79. Actor Jeannie Berlin ("The Heartbreak Kid") is 74. Music producer David Foster is 74. Actor Belita Moreno ("Diary of a Wimpy Kid") is 74. Country singer-songwriter Keith Stegall is 69. Singer Lyle Lovett is 66. Actor Rachel Ticotin (TIK'-ih-tin) is 65. Bassist Eddie MacDonald (The Alarm) is 64. Actor Helene Udy (el-EHN' yoo-DEE') ("Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman") is 62. Singer-keyboardist Mags Furuholmen of A-ha is 61. Singer Anthony Kiedis (KEE'-dis) of Red Hot Chili Peppers is 61. Drummer Rick Allen of Def Leppard is 60. Country singer Big Kenny of Big and Rich is 60. Singer Sophie B. Hawkins is 59. Rapper Willie D of the Geto Boys is 57. Keyboardist Dale Wallace of Emerson Drive is 54. Actor Toni Collette ("The United States of Tara," "Little Miss Sunshine") is 51. Actor and TV personality Jenny McCarthy is 51. Actor Dave Berman ("CSI") is 50. "American Idol" runner-up Bo Bice is 48. Actor Matt Jones ("Breaking Bad") is 42. Actor Natalia Tena (TEN'-ah) ("Game of Thrones," "Harry Potter" films) is 39. Actor Penn Badgely ("Gossip Girl") is 37. Actor Max Burkholder (TVs "Parenthood") is 26. Actor-drummer Alex Wolff ("The Naked Brothers Band") is 26.