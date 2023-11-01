Man gets 13-year sentence for stabbings on Rail Runner train in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A man who stabbing and injuring two people and hurting a third on a commuter rail train in Albuquerque last year was sentenced Friday to over a decade in prison, KRQE-TV reported.

District Court Judge Clara Moran gave Luis Sanchez a prison sentence of 13 years as part of a plea agreement. Sanchez previously pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated battery and one count of being a felon in possession of a destructive device.

In March of 2022, Sanchez got into a confrontation with another male passenger of the Rail Runner while the commuter train was between stations, the company's officials said. Sanchez then stabbed that passenger as well as a security guard who tried to step in. He also slashed an elderly woman in the shoulder. He then fled down the tracks, but authorities arrested him.

New Mexico State Police have said they found a gun in a backpack he dropped.