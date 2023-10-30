Today in History: October 30, Muhammad Ali knocks out George Foreman in 'Rumble in the Jungle'

Today in History

Today is Monday, Oct. 30, the 303rd day of 2023. There are 62 days left in the year.

Today's Highlight in History:

On Oct. 30, 1974, Muhammad Ali knocked out George Foreman in the eighth round of a 15-round bout in Kinshasa, Zaire, known as the "Rumble in the Jungle," to regain his world heavyweight title.

On this date:

In 1885, poet Ezra Pound was born in Hailey, Idaho.

In 1912, Vice President James S. Sherman, running for a second term of office with President William Howard Taft, died six days before Election Day.

In 1938, the radio play "The War of the Worlds," starring Orson Welles, aired on CBS.

In 1945, the U.S. government announced the end of shoe rationing, effective at midnight.

In 1961, the Soviet Union tested a hydrogen bomb, the "Tsar Bomba," with a force estimated at about 50 megatons.

In 1972, 45 people were killed when an Illinois Central Gulf commuter train was struck from behind by another train on Chicago's South Side.

In 1975, the New York Daily News ran the headline "Ford to City: Drop Dead" a day after President Gerald R. Ford said he would veto any proposed federal bailout of New York City.

In 1995, by a razor-thin vote of 50.6 percent to 49.4 percent, Federalists prevailed over separatists in a Quebec secession referendum.

In 2000, comedian, television host, author and composer Steve Allen died in Encino, California, at age 78.

In 2001, Ukraine destroyed its last nuclear missile silo, fulfilling a pledge to give up the vast nuclear arsenal it had inherited after the breakup of the Soviet Union.

In 2005, the body of Rosa Parks arrived at the U.S. Capitol, where the civil rights icon became the first woman to lie in honor in the Rotunda; President George W. Bush and congressional leaders paused to lay wreaths by her casket.

In 2012, the Walt Disney Co. announced that it would buy Lucasfilm Ltd. for $4.05 billion, paving the way for a new "Star Wars" trilogy.

In 2013, the Boston Red Sox romped to their third World Series championship in 10 seasons, thumping the St. Louis Cardinals 6-1 in Game 6 at Fenway Park.

Today's Birthdays: Movie director Claude Lelouch is 86. Rock singer Grace Slick is 84. Songwriter Eddie Holland is 84. R&B singer Otis Williams (The Temptations) is 82. Actor Joanna Shimkus is 80. Actor Henry Winkler is 78. Broadcast journalist Andrea Mitchell is 77. Rock musician Chris Slade (Asia) is 77. Country/rock musician Timothy B. Schmit (The Eagles) is 76. Actor Leon Rippy is 74. Actor Harry Hamlin is 72. Actor Charles Martin Smith is 70. Country singer T. Graham Brown is 69. Actor Kevin Pollak is 66. Rock singer-musician Jerry De Borg (Jesus Jones) is 63. Actor Michael Beach is 60. Rock singer-musician Gavin Rossdale (Bush) is 58. Actor Jack Plotnick is 55. Comedian Ben Bailey is 53. Actor Billy Brown is 53. Actor Nia Long is 53. Country singer Kassidy Osborn (SHeDAISY) (sh-DAY'-zee) is 47. Actor Gael Garcia Bernal is 45. Actor Matthew Morrison is 45. Business executive and former presidential adviser Ivanka Trump is 42. Actor Fiona Dourif is 42. Actor Shaun Sipos (SEE'-pohs) is 42. Actor Tasso Feldman is 40. Actor Janel (juh-NEHL') Parrish is 35. Actor Tequan Richmond is 31. Actor Kennedy McMann is 27. NHL defenseman Cale Makar is 25.