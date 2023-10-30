New Mexico Better Newspaper Contest Winners
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Press Association recognized the best of New Mexico's newspaper writing, photography and advertising at the Better Newspaper Contest Banquet on Saturday.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Press Association recognized the best of New Mexico's newspaper writing, photography and advertising at the Better Newspaper Contest Banquet on Saturday.
The organization handed out awards to newspapers in four divisions: Weekly 2 - for weekly newspapers with a circulation of 5,999 or below; Weekly 1 - for weekly newspapers with a circulation of 6,000 or above; Daily 2 - for daily newspapers with a circulation of 4,999 or below; and Daily 1 - for newspapers with a circulation of 5,000 or above.
A newspaper from each division is awarded for General Excellence. This year's winners are: Albuquerque Journal, Daily I; Roswell Daily Record, Daily 2; Taos News, Weekly I; and Deming Headlight, Weekly 2.
The contest was judged by the Arizona Newspaper Association.
The awards were handed out at the NMPA 114th Annual Convention.
___
Daily Class I 1st Place NEWS WRITING Santa Fe New Mexican Phaedra Haywood
Daily Class I 2nd Place NEWS WRITING Santa Fe New Mexican Hannah Laga Abram
Daily Class II 1st Place NEWS WRITING Carlsbad Current Argus Adrian Hedden
Daily Class II 2nd Place NEWS WRITING Roswell Daily Record Terri Harber
Weekly Class I 1st Place NEWS WRITING Las Cruces Bulletin Mike Cook
Weekly Class I 2nd Place NEWS WRITING Valencia County News-Bulletin Felina Martinez and Julia M. Dendinger
Weekly Class II 1st Place NEWS WRITING Las Vegas Optic Ryan Lowery
Weekly Class II 2nd Place NEWS WRITING Ruidoso News Jessica Onsurez
Daily Class I 1st Place BREAKING NEWS Santa Fe New Mexican Nathan Lederman
Daily Class I 2nd Place BREAKING NEWS Las Cruces Sun-News Algernon D'Ammassa
Daily Class II 1st Place BREAKING NEWS Carlsbad Current Argus Adrian Hedden
Daily Class II 2nd Place BREAKING NEWS Carlsbad Current Argus Jessica Onsurez and Adrian Hedden
Weekly Class I 1st Place BREAKING NEWS Rio Rancho Observer Tracy Goldizen
Weekly Class I 2nd Place BREAKING NEWS Rio Rancho Observer Gary Herron
Weekly Class II 1st Place BREAKING NEWS El Defensor Chieftain Russell Huffman
Weekly Class II 2nd Place BREAKING NEWS Ruidoso News Adrian hedden
Daily Class I 1st Place BREAKING NEWS - DIGITAL Farmington Daily Times Mike Easterling, Jessica Onsurez
Daily Class I 2nd Place BREAKING NEWS - DIGITAL Farmington Daily Times Mike Easterling, Jessica Onsurez
Weekly Division 1st Place BREAKING NEWS - DIGITAL Rio Rancho Observer Tracy Goldizen
Weekly Division 2nd Place BREAKING NEWS - DIGITAL Valencia County News-Bulletin Julia M. Dendinger and Felina Martinez
Daily Class I 1st Place SPORTS WRITING Santa Fe New Mexican James Barron
Daily Class I 2nd Place SPORTS WRITING Santa Fe New Mexican James Barron
Daily Class II 1st Place SPORTS WRITING Carlsbad Current Argus Mike Smith
Daily Class II 2nd Place SPORTS WRITING Carlsbad Current Argus Mike Smith
Weekly Class I 1st Place SPORTS WRITING Valencia County News-Bulletin Mike Powers
Weekly Class I 2nd Place SPORTS WRITING Taos News Jeans Pineda
Weekly Class II 1st Place SPORTS WRITING Artesia Daily Press Brienne Green
Weekly Class II 2nd Place SPORTS WRITING Artesia Daily Press Brienne Green
Daily Class I 1st Place BUSINESS WRITING Santa Fe New Mexican Scott Wyland
Daily Class I 2nd Place BUSINESS WRITING Albuquerque Journal Matthew Narvaiz
Daily Class II 1st Place BUSINESS WRITING Carlsbad Current Argus Adrian Hedden
Daily Class II 2nd Place BUSINESS WRITING Carlsbad Current Argus Adrian Hedden
Weekly Class I 1st Place BUSINESS WRITING Taos News Liam Easley
Weekly Class I 2nd Place BUSINESS WRITING Los Alamos Daily Post Kirsten Laskey
Weekly Class II 1st Place BUSINESS WRITING El Defensor Chieftain Cathy Cook
Weekly Class II 2nd Place BUSINESS WRITING El Defensor Chieftain Russell Huffman
Daily Class I 1st Place ENVIRONMENTAL OR AGRICULTURAL WRITING Source New Mexico Danielle Prokop, Diana Cervantes
Daily Class I 2nd Place ENVIRONMENTAL OR AGRICULTURAL WRITING Albuquerque Journal Ollie Reed Jr.
Daily Class II 1st Place ENVIRONMENTAL OR AGRICULTURAL WRITING Carlsbad Current Argus Adrian Hedden
Daily Class II 2nd Place ENVIRONMENTAL OR AGRICULTURAL WRITING Carlsbad Current Argus Adrian Hedden
Weekly Class I 1st Place ENVIRONMENTAL OR AGRICULTURAL WRITING Taos News Geoffrey Plant
Weekly Class II 1st Place ENVIRONMENTAL OR AGRICULTURAL WRITING Cibola Citizen Diego Lopez
Weekly Class II 2nd Place ENVIRONMENTAL OR AGRICULTURAL WRITING Deming Headlight Algernon D'Ammassa
Daily Class I 1st Place EDUCATION WRITING Santa Fe New Mexican Margaret O'Hara
Daily Class I 2nd Place EDUCATION WRITING Source New Mexico Ryan Lowery
Daily Class II 1st Place EDUCATION WRITING Carlsbad Current Argus Adrian Hedden
Daily Class II 2nd Place EDUCATION WRITING Roswell Daily Record Sarah Treschl
Weekly Class I 1st Place EDUCATION WRITING Taos News Geoffrey Plant
Weekly Class I 2nd Place EDUCATION WRITING Valencia County News-Bulletin Felina Martinez
Weekly Class II 1st Place EDUCATION WRITING El Defensor Chieftain Cathy Cook
Weekly Class II 2nd Place EDUCATION WRITING El Defensor Chieftain Cathy Cook
Daily Class I 1st Place FEATURE WRITING Albuquerque Journal Ollie Reed Jr.
Daily Class I 2nd Place FEATURE WRITING Santa Fe New Mexican Marianne Todd
Daily Class II 1st Place FEATURE WRITING Roswell Daily Record Alex Ross
Daily Class II 2nd Place FEATURE WRITING Roswell Daily Record Christina Stock
Weekly Class I 1st Place FEATURE WRITING Gallup Sun Molly Howell
Weekly Class I 2nd Place FEATURE WRITING Taos News Lynne Robinson
Weekly Class II 1st Place FEATURE WRITING Deming Headlight Algernon D'Ammassa
Weekly Class II 2nd Place FEATURE WRITING Artesia Daily Press Brienne Green
Daily Class I 1st Place BEST HEADLINE WRITING Albuquerque Journal Alaina Mencinger
Daily Class I 2nd Place BEST HEADLINE WRITING Albuquerque Journal Beth Trujillo
Weekly Division 1st Place BEST HEADLINE WRITING Taos News John Miller
Weekly Division 2nd Place BEST HEADLINE WRITING Rio Grande Sun Rio Grande SUN Staff
Daily Class I 1st Place INVESTIGATIVE REPORTING Santa Fe New Mexican Nicholas Gilmore
Daily Class I 2nd Place INVESTIGATIVE REPORTING Santa Fe New Mexican Daniel J. Chacon
Weekly Class I 1st Place INVESTIGATIVE REPORTING Taos News Geoffrey Plant and John Miller
Daily Class I 1st Place OBITUARY NEWS Santa Fe New Mexican Claudia Silva
Daily Class I 2nd Place OBITUARY NEWS Las Cruces Sun-News Leah Romero
Weekly Class I 1st Place OBITUARY NEWS Valencia County News-Bulletin Clara Garcia
Weekly Class I 2nd Place OBITUARY NEWS Taos News Rick Romancito
Weekly Class II 1st Place OBITUARY NEWS Las Vegas Optic Vanessa Maciel
Weekly Class II 2nd Place OBITUARY NEWS Cibola Citizen Diego Lopez
Daily Division 1st Place BEST NEWS COVERAGE Santa Fe New Mexican Staff, Santa Fe New Mexican
Daily Division 2nd Place BEST NEWS COVERAGE Silver City Daily Press Daily Press Staff
Weekly Class I 1st Place BEST NEWS COVERAGE Taos News Taos News editorial staff
Weekly Class I 2nd Place BEST NEWS COVERAGE Rio Rancho Observer Tracy Goldizen, Kevin Hendricks, Michaela Helean, Gary Herron
Weekly Class II 1st Place BEST NEWS COVERAGE Cibola Citizen Cibola Citizen Staff
Daily Division 1st Place BEST SPORTS COVERAGE Albuquerque Journal Randy Harrison, James Yodice, Ken Sickenger and Journal freelancers
Daily Division 2nd Place BEST SPORTS COVERAGE Roswell Daily Record Blynn Beltran
Weekly Class I 1st Place BEST SPORTS COVERAGE Taos News Jeans Pineda
Weekly Class I 2nd Place BEST SPORTS COVERAGE Rio Rancho Observer Gary Herron
Weekly Class II 1st Place BEST SPORTS COVERAGE El Defensor Chieftain Russell Huffman
Weekly Class II 2nd Place BEST SPORTS COVERAGE Deming Headlight Billy Armendariz
Daily Division 1st Place COLUMNS Santa Fe New Mexican Milan Simonich
Daily Division 2nd Place COLUMNS Santa Fe New Mexican Milan Simonich
Weekly Class I 1st Place COLUMNS Valencia County News-Bulletin Julia M. Dendinger
Weekly Class I 2nd Place COLUMNS Las Cruces Bulletin Richard Coltharp
Weekly Class II 1st Place COLUMNS El Defensor Chieftain John Larson
Weekly Class II 2nd Place COLUMNS Deming Headlight Annya Loya
Daily Class I 1st Place SPORTS COLUMNS Santa Fe New Mexican Phill Casaus
Daily Class I 2nd Place SPORTS COLUMNS Albuquerque Journal Geoff Grammer
Weekly Class I 1st Place SPORTS COLUMNS Las Cruces Bulletin Richard Coltharp
Weekly Class I 2nd Place SPORTS COLUMNS Las Cruces Bulletin Richard Coltharp
Weekly Class II 1st Place SPORTS COLUMNS Deming Headlight Billy Armendariz
Weekly Class II 2nd Place SPORTS COLUMNS El Defensor Chieftain Russell Huffman
Daily Division 1st Place BEST REVIEW Santa Fe New Mexican Mark Tiarks
Daily Division 2nd Place BEST REVIEW Albuquerque Journal Richard S. Dargan
Weekly Class I 1st Place BEST REVIEW Los Alamos Daily Post Kirsten Laskey
Weekly Class I 2nd Place BEST REVIEW Las Cruces Bulletin Elva K. Österreich
Daily Division 1st Place EDITORIALS Santa Fe New Mexican Inez Russell Gomez
Daily Division 2nd Place EDITORIALS Albuquerque Journal Jeff Tucker
Weekly Class I 1st Place EDITORIALS Rio Rancho Observer Tracy Goldizen
Weekly Class I 2nd Place EDITORIALS Taos News John Miller
Weekly Class II 1st Place EDITORIALS Deming Headlight Algernon D'Ammassa
Weekly Class II 2nd Place EDITORIALS Las Vegas Optic Phil Scherer
Daily Division 1st Place BEST SERIES Source New Mexico Danielle Prokop, Diana Cervantes
Daily Division 2nd Place BEST SERIES Santa Fe New Mexican Daniel J. Chacon, Robert Nott, Margaret O'Hara, Nathan Lederman
Weekly Division 1st Place BEST SERIES El Defensor Chieftain Cathy Cook, Russell Huffman
Weekly Division 2nd Place BEST SERIES Gallup Sun Molly Howell
Daily Class I 1st Place BEST ONGOING / CONTINUING COVERAGE Albuquerque Journal Elise Kaplan, Matthew Reisen
Daily Class I 2nd Place BEST ONGOING / CONTINUING COVERAGE Albuquerque Journal Geoff Grammer, Matthew Reisen, Elise Kaplan, Ryan Boetel, Gabrielle Porter, Lucas Peerman
Daily Class II 1st Place BEST ONGOING / CONTINUING COVERAGE Roswell Daily Record Terri Harber
Daily Class II 2nd Place BEST ONGOING / CONTINUING COVERAGE Alamogordo Daily News Nicole Maxwell, Jessica Onsurez
Weekly Class I 1st Place BEST ONGOING / CONTINUING COVERAGE Taos News Geoffrey Plant
Weekly Class I 2nd Place BEST ONGOING / CONTINUING COVERAGE Valencia County News-Bulletin Julia M. Dendinger and Clara Garcia
Weekly Class II 1st Place BEST ONGOING / CONTINUING COVERAGE El Defensor Chieftain Cathy Cook, Jay Ann Cox, Russell Huffman, John Larson
Weekly Class II 2nd Place BEST ONGOING / CONTINUING COVERAGE Ruidoso News Mike Smith
Daily Division 1st Place EXPLANATION OF NEWS OPERATIONS OR NEWSPAPER Santa Fe New Mexican Phill Casaus
Daily Division 2nd Place EXPLANATION OF NEWS OPERATIONS OR NEWSPAPER Las Cruces Sun-News Damien Willis
Weekly Division 1st Place EXPLANATION OF NEWS OPERATIONS OR NEWSPAPER Rio Rancho Observer Tracy Goldizen
Daily Class I 1st Place BEST SPECIAL SECTION Santa Fe New Mexican Staff, Santa Fe New Mexican
Daily Class I 2nd Place BEST SPECIAL SECTION Albuquerque Journal Adrian Gomez, Helen Taylor, Leah Derrington
Daily Class II 1st Place BEST SPECIAL SECTION Roswell Daily Record Roswell Daily Record Staff
Daily Class II 2nd Place BEST SPECIAL SECTION Roswell Daily Record Roswell Daily Record Staff
Weekly Class I 1st Place BEST SPECIAL SECTION Taos News Michael Tashji
Weekly Class I 2nd Place BEST SPECIAL SECTION Rio Grande Sun Ari Levin
Daily Class I 1st Place BEST MAGAZINE Santa Fe New Mexican Pasatiempo staff
Daily Class I 2nd Place BEST MAGAZINE Santa Fe New Mexican Deborah Villa
Weekly Division 1st Place BEST MAGAZINE Taos News Michael Tashji
Weekly Division 2nd Place BEST MAGAZINE Taos News Michael Tashji
Daily Class I 1st Place BEST WEBSITE Santa Fe New Mexican Matt Dahlseid, Henry M Lopez and the Santa Fe New Mexican staff
Daily Class I 2nd Place BEST WEBSITE Farmington Daily Times Jessica Onsurez
Daily Class II 1st Place BEST WEBSITE Alamogordo Daily News Jessica Onsurez
Daily Class II 2nd Place BEST WEBSITE Roswell Daily Record Aric Loomis
Weekly Class I 1st Place BEST WEBSITE Taos News Heather Owen
Weekly Class I 2nd Place BEST WEBSITE Rio Rancho Observer Rio Rancho Observer staff
Weekly Class II 1st Place BEST WEBSITE Ruidoso News--Las Cruces Sun-News Jessica Onsurez
Weekly Class II 2nd Place BEST WEBSITE Ruidoso News--Carlsbad Current-Argus Jessica Onsurez
Daily Class I 1st Place GENERAL NEWS PHOTO Albuquerque Journal Eddie Moore
Daily Class I 2nd Place GENERAL NEWS PHOTO Santa Fe New Mexican Luis Sanchez
Daily Class II 1st Place GENERAL NEWS PHOTO Roswell Daily Record Clarke Conde
Daily Class II 2nd Place GENERAL NEWS PHOTO Roswell Daily Record Clarke Conde
Weekly Division 1st Place GENERAL NEWS PHOTO Taos News Nathan Burton
Weekly Division 2nd Place GENERAL NEWS PHOTO Taos News Nathan Burton
Daily Class I 1st Place SPORTS PHOTO Santa Fe New Mexican Jim Weber
Daily Class I 2nd Place SPORTS PHOTO Santa Fe New Mexican Gabriela Campos
Daily Class II 1st Place SPORTS PHOTO Roswell Daily Record Blynn Beltran
Daily Class II 2nd Place SPORTS PHOTO Roswell Daily Record Clarke Conde
Weekly Class I 1st Place SPORTS PHOTO Taos News Nathan Burton
Weekly Class I 2nd Place SPORTS PHOTO Taos News Nathan Burton
Weekly Class II 1st Place SPORTS PHOTO El Defensor Chieftain Russell Huffman
Weekly Class II 2nd Place SPORTS PHOTO Artesia Daily Press Jennifer Palma
Daily Division 1st Place FEATURE PHOTO Santa Fe New Mexican Luis Sanchez
Daily Division 2nd Place FEATURE PHOTO Santa Fe New Mexican Jim Weber
Weekly Class I 1st Place FEATURE PHOTO Taos News Nathan Burton
Weekly Class I 2nd Place FEATURE PHOTO Gallup Sun Jenny Pond
Daily Division 1st Place PHOTO SERIES Albuquerque Journal Chancey Bush
Daily Division 2nd Place PHOTO SERIES Santa Fe New Mexican Jim Weber, Gabriela Campos
Weekly Class I 1st Place PHOTO SERIES Taos News Nathan Burton
Weekly Class I 2nd Place PHOTO SERIES Rio Grande Sun Bob Eckert
Weekly Class II 1st Place PHOTO SERIES Las Vegas Optic Maria Sanchez
Weekly Class II 2nd Place PHOTO SERIES Artesia Daily Press Jessica Addington
Daily Class I 1st Place ONLINE PHOTO GALLERY Santa Fe New Mexican Jim Weber, Gabriela Campos
Daily Class I 2nd Place ONLINE PHOTO GALLERY Santa Fe New Mexican Jim Weber
Weekly Class I 1st Place ONLINE PHOTO GALLERY Taos News Nathan Burton
Weekly Class I 2nd Place ONLINE PHOTO GALLERY Valencia County News-Bulletin Felina Martinez
Daily Class I 1st Place BEST USE OF MULTIMEDIA Santa Fe New Mexican Gabriela Campos, Matt Dahlseid
Daily Class I 2nd Place BEST USE OF MULTIMEDIA Albuquerque Journal Chancey Bush
Weekly Class I 1st Place BEST USE OF MULTIMEDIA Taos News Nathan Burton, Geoffrey Plant and John Miller
Weekly Class I 2nd Place BEST USE OF MULTIMEDIA Taos News Nathan Burton
Daily Division 1st Place SELF-PROMOTION OR HOUSE AD Santa Fe New Mexican Rick Artiaga
Daily Division 2nd Place SELF-PROMOTION OR HOUSE AD Roswell Daily Record Aric Loomis
Weekly Division 1st Place SELF-PROMOTION OR HOUSE AD Taos News Staff
Weekly Division 2nd Place SELF-PROMOTION OR HOUSE AD Taos News Tyler Northrup
Daily Division 1st Place ADVERTISING CAMPAIGN Roswell Daily Record Sandra Martinez, Jessica Duran
Daily Division 2nd Place ADVERTISING CAMPAIGN Roswell Daily Record Sandra Martinez, Melanie Page
Daily Division 1st Place BEST USE OF ADVERTISING IN A SPECIAL SECTION Albuquerque Journal Wanda Moeller and the Albuquerque Journal Advertising Team
Daily Division 2nd Place BEST USE OF ADVERTISING IN A SPECIAL SECTION Albuquerque Journal Wanda Moeller and the Albuquerque Journal Advertising Team
Weekly Division 1st Place BEST USE OF ADVERTISING IN A SPECIAL SECTION Taos News Staff
Weekly Division 2nd Place BEST USE OF ADVERTISING IN A SPECIAL SECTION Taos News Staff
Daily Division 1st Place INNOVATIVE ONLINE ADVERTISING Santa Fe New Mexican Henry M Lopez, Lisa Vakharia
Daily Division 2nd Place INNOVATIVE ONLINE ADVERTISING Roswell Daily Record Aric Loomis
Daily Division 1st Place DESIGN & TYPOGRAPHY Santa Fe New Mexican New Mexican staff
Daily Division 2nd Place DESIGN & TYPOGRAPHY Albuquerque Journal Wanda Moeller and Albuquerque Journal Advertising Staff
Weekly Division 1st Place DESIGN & TYPOGRAPHY Taos News Staff
Weekly Division 2nd Place DESIGN & TYPOGRAPHY Las Vegas Optic Maria Sanchez, Phil Scherer
Daily Division 1st Place RETAIL ADVERTISEMENT - BLACK & WHITE Santa Fe New Mexican Lisa Vakharia
Daily Division 2nd Place RETAIL ADVERTISEMENT - BLACK & WHITE Roswell Daily Record Sandra Martinez
Weekly Class I 1st Place RETAIL ADVERTISEMENT - BLACK & WHITE Taos News Paul Gutches
Weekly Class I 2nd Place RETAIL ADVERTISEMENT - BLACK & WHITE Taos News Staff
Weekly Class II 1st Place RETAIL ADVERTISEMENT - BLACK & WHITE Las Vegas Optic Maria Sanchez
Weekly Class II 2nd Place RETAIL ADVERTISEMENT - BLACK & WHITE Las Vegas Optic Maria Sanchez
Daily Class I 1st Place RETAIL ADVERTISEMENT - COLOR Santa Fe New Mexican Lisa Vakharia
Daily Class I 2nd Place RETAIL ADVERTISEMENT - COLOR Santa Fe New Mexican Trina Thomas
Daily Class II 1st Place RETAIL ADVERTISEMENT - COLOR Roswell Daily Record Aric Loomis
Daily Class II 2nd Place RETAIL ADVERTISEMENT - COLOR Roswell Daily Record Sandra Martinez
Weekly Class I 1st Place RETAIL ADVERTISEMENT - COLOR Taos News Staff
Weekly Class I 2nd Place RETAIL ADVERTISEMENT - COLOR Taos News Paul Gutches
Weekly Class II 1st Place RETAIL ADVERTISEMENT - COLOR Las Vegas Optic Maria Sanchez
Weekly Class II 2nd Place RETAIL ADVERTISEMENT - COLOR Las Vegas Optic Maria Sanchez
Daily Class I 1st Place ADVERTISING CAMPAIGN - DIGITAL Santa Fe New Mexican Justin Bixler, Meghan Montelibano-Gorman, Maria Lopez Garcia
Daily Class I 2nd Place ADVERTISING CAMPAIGN - DIGITAL Santa Fe New Mexican Justin Bixler, Meghan Montelibano-Gorman
Weekly Class I 1st Place ADVERTISING CAMPAIGN - DIGITAL Taos News Jason Rodriguez
Weekly Class I 2nd Place ADVERTISING CAMPAIGN - DIGITAL Taos News Jason Rodriguez
Daily Class I 1st Place ADVERTISING CAMPAIGN - PRINT Santa Fe New Mexican Justin Bixler
Daily Class I 2nd Place ADVERTISING CAMPAIGN - PRINT Albuquerque Journal Wayne Barnard, Lois Trujillo, J.J. Collins, Mark Morales, Vincent Remedi
Weekly Class I 1st Place ADVERTISING CAMPAIGN - PRINT Taos News Staff
Weekly Class I 2nd Place ADVERTISING CAMPAIGN - PRINT Taos News Chris Wood
Daily Division 1st Place BEST WEB AD Santa Fe New Mexican Justin Bixler, Trina Thomas
Daily Division 2nd Place BEST WEB AD Roswell Daily Record Aric Loomis
Weekly Class I 1st Place BEST WEB AD Taos News Chris Wood
Weekly Class I 2nd Place BEST WEB AD Taos News Jason Rodriguez
Daily Class I 1st Place CLASSIFIED ADVERTISING SECTION Santa Fe New Mexican Classified Team
Daily Class I 2nd Place CLASSIFIED ADVERTISING SECTION Albuquerque Journal Wayne Barnard, Lois Trujillo, J J Collins, Mark Morales, Vincent Remedi
Daily Class II 1st Place CLASSIFIED ADVERTISING SECTION Roswell Daily Record Noely Martinez
Daily Class II 2nd Place CLASSIFIED ADVERTISING SECTION Roswell Daily Record Noely Martinez
Weekly Class I 1st Place CLASSIFIED ADVERTISING SECTION Taos News Mary Chavez, Sean Linton, Felice Vasquez
Weekly Class I 2nd Place CLASSIFIED ADVERTISING SECTION Rio Grande Sun Mary Bach
Weekly Class II 1st Place CLASSIFIED ADVERTISING SECTION El Defensor Chieftain Denise Ortega
Weekly Class II 2nd Place CLASSIFIED ADVERTISING SECTION Las Vegas Optic Maria Sanchez
Daily Class I 1st Place HOUSE ADVERTISEMENT Santa Fe New Mexican Justin Bixler
Daily Class I 2nd Place HOUSE ADVERTISEMENT Santa Fe New Mexican Justin Bixler
Daily Class II 1st Place HOUSE ADVERTISEMENT Roswell Daily Record Aric Loomis
Daily Class II 2nd Place HOUSE ADVERTISEMENT Roswell Daily Record Aric Loomis
Weekly Division 1st Place HOUSE ADVERTISEMENT Taos News Staff
Weekly Division 2nd Place HOUSE ADVERTISEMENT Valencia County News-Bulletin Clara Garcia
Daily Division 1st Place BEST RATE CARD OR MARKETING KIT Albuquerque Journal Wanda Moeller, Wayne Barnard
Daily Division 2nd Place BEST RATE CARD OR MARKETING KIT Roswell Daily Record Aric Loomis
Weekly Division 1st Place BEST RATE CARD OR MARKETING KIT El Defensor Chieftain Tamara Lombardi
Weekly Division 2nd Place BEST RATE CARD OR MARKETING KIT Taos News Staff
Daily Class I 1st Place SHARED / SIGNATURE PAGE Santa Fe New Mexican Charity Valdez
Daily Class I 2nd Place SHARED / SIGNATURE PAGE Albuquerque Journal Wayne Barnard, Lois Trujillo and the Classified Advertising Team
Daily Class II 1st Place SHARED / SIGNATURE PAGE Roswell Daily Record Roswell Daily Record Staff
Daily Class II 2nd Place SHARED / SIGNATURE PAGE Roswell Daily Record Roswell Daily Record Staff
Weekly Class I 1st Place SHARED / SIGNATURE PAGE Taos News Staff
Weekly Class I 2nd Place SHARED / SIGNATURE PAGE Taos News Staff
Weekly Class II 1st Place SHARED / SIGNATURE PAGE El Defensor Chieftain Denise Ortega, Douglas Brown III
Weekly Class II 2nd Place SHARED / SIGNATURE PAGE El Defensor Chieftain Tamara Lombardi
Daily Class I 1st Place OBITUARY PAGE Santa Fe New Mexican Veronica Gonzalez, Rick Artiaga
Daily Class I 2nd Place OBITUARY PAGE Albuquerque Journal Wayne Barnard, Delilah Guzman, Lois Trujillo
Daily Class II 1st Place OBITUARY PAGE Roswell Daily Record David Sterling
Daily Class II 2nd Place OBITUARY PAGE Roswell Daily Record David Sterling
Weekly Division 1st Place OBITUARY PAGE Las Vegas Optic Maria Sanchez
Weekly Division 2nd Place OBITUARY PAGE Las Vegas Optic Maria Sanchez
Daily Class I 1st Place BEST FRONT PAGE DESIGN Santa Fe New Mexican New Mexican staff
Daily Class I 2nd Place BEST FRONT PAGE DESIGN Santa Fe New Mexican New Mexican staff
Daily Class II 1st Place BEST FRONT PAGE DESIGN Roswell Daily Record Toby Martinez
Daily Class II 2nd Place BEST FRONT PAGE DESIGN Roswell Daily Record Toby Martinez
Weekly Class I 1st Place BEST FRONT PAGE DESIGN Taos News Staff
Weekly Class I 2nd Place BEST FRONT PAGE DESIGN Taos News Staff
All 1st Place NEWSPAPER SUBSCRIPTION ON-LINE PROMOTION Albuquerque Journal Robert Rivera
All 2nd Place NEWSPAPER SUBSCRIPTION ON-LINE PROMOTION Roswell Daily Record Aric Loomis
Daily Division 1st Place NEWSPAPER SUBSCRIPTION PRINT PROMOTION Roswell Daily Record Aric Loomis
Monthly Division 1st Place BEST FEATURE STORY Desert Exposure Elva K. Osterreich
Monthly Division 1st Place FRONT PAGE DESIGN Desert Exposure Elva Osterreich
Daily Class I 1st Place SUNSHINE AWARD Santa Fe New Mexican Daniel J. Chacon, Margaret O'Hara, Phaedra Haywood, Milan Simonich, Nicolas Gilmore, N. Lederman
Weekly Division 1st Place SUNSHINE AWARD Taos News Geoffrey Plant and John Miller
Weekly Division 2nd Place SUNSHINE AWARD Cibola Citizen Diego Lopez
Daily Class I 1st Place PUBLIC SERVICE Albuquerque Journal Colleen Heild, Journal Editorial Board
Daily Class I 2nd Place PUBLIC SERVICE Santa Fe New Mexican Daniel J. Chacon, Margaret O'Hara, Phaedra Haywood, Milan Simonich, Nicolas Gilmore, N. Lederman
Weekly Division 1st Place PUBLIC SERVICE Las Vegas Optic Phil Scherer
Weekly Division 2nd Place PUBLIC SERVICE Taos News Staff
Daily Class I 1st Place GENERAL EXCELLENCE Albuquerque Journal Staff
Daily Class II 1st Place GENERAL EXCELLENCE Roswell Daily Record Staff
Weekly Class I 1st Place GENERAL EXCELLENCE Taos News Staff
Weekly Class II 1st Place GENERAL EXCELLENCE Deming Headlight Staff
___ New Mexico Press Association