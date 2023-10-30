New Mexico Better Newspaper Contest Winners

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Press Association recognized the best of New Mexico's newspaper writing, photography and advertising at the Better Newspaper Contest Banquet on Saturday.

The organization handed out awards to newspapers in four divisions: Weekly 2 - for weekly newspapers with a circulation of 5,999 or below; Weekly 1 - for weekly newspapers with a circulation of 6,000 or above; Daily 2 - for daily newspapers with a circulation of 4,999 or below; and Daily 1 - for newspapers with a circulation of 5,000 or above.

A newspaper from each division is awarded for General Excellence. This year's winners are: Albuquerque Journal, Daily I; Roswell Daily Record, Daily 2; Taos News, Weekly I; and Deming Headlight, Weekly 2.

The contest was judged by the Arizona Newspaper Association.

The awards were handed out at the NMPA 114th Annual Convention.

Daily Class I 1st Place NEWS WRITING Santa Fe New Mexican Phaedra Haywood

Daily Class I 2nd Place NEWS WRITING Santa Fe New Mexican Hannah Laga Abram

Daily Class II 1st Place NEWS WRITING Carlsbad Current Argus Adrian Hedden

Daily Class II 2nd Place NEWS WRITING Roswell Daily Record Terri Harber

Weekly Class I 1st Place NEWS WRITING Las Cruces Bulletin Mike Cook

Weekly Class I 2nd Place NEWS WRITING Valencia County News-Bulletin Felina Martinez and Julia M. Dendinger

Weekly Class II 1st Place NEWS WRITING Las Vegas Optic Ryan Lowery

Weekly Class II 2nd Place NEWS WRITING Ruidoso News Jessica Onsurez

Daily Class I 1st Place BREAKING NEWS Santa Fe New Mexican Nathan Lederman

Daily Class I 2nd Place BREAKING NEWS Las Cruces Sun-News Algernon D'Ammassa

Daily Class II 1st Place BREAKING NEWS Carlsbad Current Argus Adrian Hedden

Daily Class II 2nd Place BREAKING NEWS Carlsbad Current Argus Jessica Onsurez and Adrian Hedden

Weekly Class I 1st Place BREAKING NEWS Rio Rancho Observer Tracy Goldizen

Weekly Class I 2nd Place BREAKING NEWS Rio Rancho Observer Gary Herron

Weekly Class II 1st Place BREAKING NEWS El Defensor Chieftain Russell Huffman

Weekly Class II 2nd Place BREAKING NEWS Ruidoso News Adrian hedden

Daily Class I 1st Place BREAKING NEWS - DIGITAL Farmington Daily Times Mike Easterling, Jessica Onsurez

Daily Class I 2nd Place BREAKING NEWS - DIGITAL Farmington Daily Times Mike Easterling, Jessica Onsurez

Weekly Division 1st Place BREAKING NEWS - DIGITAL Rio Rancho Observer Tracy Goldizen

Weekly Division 2nd Place BREAKING NEWS - DIGITAL Valencia County News-Bulletin Julia M. Dendinger and Felina Martinez

Daily Class I 1st Place SPORTS WRITING Santa Fe New Mexican James Barron

Daily Class I 2nd Place SPORTS WRITING Santa Fe New Mexican James Barron

Daily Class II 1st Place SPORTS WRITING Carlsbad Current Argus Mike Smith

Daily Class II 2nd Place SPORTS WRITING Carlsbad Current Argus Mike Smith

Weekly Class I 1st Place SPORTS WRITING Valencia County News-Bulletin Mike Powers

Weekly Class I 2nd Place SPORTS WRITING Taos News Jeans Pineda

Weekly Class II 1st Place SPORTS WRITING Artesia Daily Press Brienne Green

Weekly Class II 2nd Place SPORTS WRITING Artesia Daily Press Brienne Green

Daily Class I 1st Place BUSINESS WRITING Santa Fe New Mexican Scott Wyland

Daily Class I 2nd Place BUSINESS WRITING Albuquerque Journal Matthew Narvaiz

Daily Class II 1st Place BUSINESS WRITING Carlsbad Current Argus Adrian Hedden

Daily Class II 2nd Place BUSINESS WRITING Carlsbad Current Argus Adrian Hedden

Weekly Class I 1st Place BUSINESS WRITING Taos News Liam Easley

Weekly Class I 2nd Place BUSINESS WRITING Los Alamos Daily Post Kirsten Laskey

Weekly Class II 1st Place BUSINESS WRITING El Defensor Chieftain Cathy Cook

Weekly Class II 2nd Place BUSINESS WRITING El Defensor Chieftain Russell Huffman

Daily Class I 1st Place ENVIRONMENTAL OR AGRICULTURAL WRITING Source New Mexico Danielle Prokop, Diana Cervantes

Daily Class I 2nd Place ENVIRONMENTAL OR AGRICULTURAL WRITING Albuquerque Journal Ollie Reed Jr.

Daily Class II 1st Place ENVIRONMENTAL OR AGRICULTURAL WRITING Carlsbad Current Argus Adrian Hedden

Daily Class II 2nd Place ENVIRONMENTAL OR AGRICULTURAL WRITING Carlsbad Current Argus Adrian Hedden

Weekly Class I 1st Place ENVIRONMENTAL OR AGRICULTURAL WRITING Taos News Geoffrey Plant

Weekly Class II 1st Place ENVIRONMENTAL OR AGRICULTURAL WRITING Cibola Citizen Diego Lopez

Weekly Class II 2nd Place ENVIRONMENTAL OR AGRICULTURAL WRITING Deming Headlight Algernon D'Ammassa

Daily Class I 1st Place EDUCATION WRITING Santa Fe New Mexican Margaret O'Hara

Daily Class I 2nd Place EDUCATION WRITING Source New Mexico Ryan Lowery

Daily Class II 1st Place EDUCATION WRITING Carlsbad Current Argus Adrian Hedden

Daily Class II 2nd Place EDUCATION WRITING Roswell Daily Record Sarah Treschl

Weekly Class I 1st Place EDUCATION WRITING Taos News Geoffrey Plant

Weekly Class I 2nd Place EDUCATION WRITING Valencia County News-Bulletin Felina Martinez

Weekly Class II 1st Place EDUCATION WRITING El Defensor Chieftain Cathy Cook

Weekly Class II 2nd Place EDUCATION WRITING El Defensor Chieftain Cathy Cook

Daily Class I 1st Place FEATURE WRITING Albuquerque Journal Ollie Reed Jr.

Daily Class I 2nd Place FEATURE WRITING Santa Fe New Mexican Marianne Todd

Daily Class II 1st Place FEATURE WRITING Roswell Daily Record Alex Ross

Daily Class II 2nd Place FEATURE WRITING Roswell Daily Record Christina Stock

Weekly Class I 1st Place FEATURE WRITING Gallup Sun Molly Howell

Weekly Class I 2nd Place FEATURE WRITING Taos News Lynne Robinson

Weekly Class II 1st Place FEATURE WRITING Deming Headlight Algernon D'Ammassa

Weekly Class II 2nd Place FEATURE WRITING Artesia Daily Press Brienne Green

Daily Class I 1st Place BEST HEADLINE WRITING Albuquerque Journal Alaina Mencinger

Daily Class I 2nd Place BEST HEADLINE WRITING Albuquerque Journal Beth Trujillo

Weekly Division 1st Place BEST HEADLINE WRITING Taos News John Miller

Weekly Division 2nd Place BEST HEADLINE WRITING Rio Grande Sun Rio Grande SUN Staff

Daily Class I 1st Place INVESTIGATIVE REPORTING Santa Fe New Mexican Nicholas Gilmore

Daily Class I 2nd Place INVESTIGATIVE REPORTING Santa Fe New Mexican Daniel J. Chacon

Weekly Class I 1st Place INVESTIGATIVE REPORTING Taos News Geoffrey Plant and John Miller

Daily Class I 1st Place OBITUARY NEWS Santa Fe New Mexican Claudia Silva

Daily Class I 2nd Place OBITUARY NEWS Las Cruces Sun-News Leah Romero

Weekly Class I 1st Place OBITUARY NEWS Valencia County News-Bulletin Clara Garcia

Weekly Class I 2nd Place OBITUARY NEWS Taos News Rick Romancito

Weekly Class II 1st Place OBITUARY NEWS Las Vegas Optic Vanessa Maciel

Weekly Class II 2nd Place OBITUARY NEWS Cibola Citizen Diego Lopez

Daily Division 1st Place BEST NEWS COVERAGE Santa Fe New Mexican Staff, Santa Fe New Mexican

Daily Division 2nd Place BEST NEWS COVERAGE Silver City Daily Press Daily Press Staff

Weekly Class I 1st Place BEST NEWS COVERAGE Taos News Taos News editorial staff

Weekly Class I 2nd Place BEST NEWS COVERAGE Rio Rancho Observer Tracy Goldizen, Kevin Hendricks, Michaela Helean, Gary Herron

Weekly Class II 1st Place BEST NEWS COVERAGE Cibola Citizen Cibola Citizen Staff

Daily Division 1st Place BEST SPORTS COVERAGE Albuquerque Journal Randy Harrison, James Yodice, Ken Sickenger and Journal freelancers

Daily Division 2nd Place BEST SPORTS COVERAGE Roswell Daily Record Blynn Beltran

Weekly Class I 1st Place BEST SPORTS COVERAGE Taos News Jeans Pineda

Weekly Class I 2nd Place BEST SPORTS COVERAGE Rio Rancho Observer Gary Herron

Weekly Class II 1st Place BEST SPORTS COVERAGE El Defensor Chieftain Russell Huffman

Weekly Class II 2nd Place BEST SPORTS COVERAGE Deming Headlight Billy Armendariz

Daily Division 1st Place COLUMNS Santa Fe New Mexican Milan Simonich

Daily Division 2nd Place COLUMNS Santa Fe New Mexican Milan Simonich

Weekly Class I 1st Place COLUMNS Valencia County News-Bulletin Julia M. Dendinger

Weekly Class I 2nd Place COLUMNS Las Cruces Bulletin Richard Coltharp

Weekly Class II 1st Place COLUMNS El Defensor Chieftain John Larson

Weekly Class II 2nd Place COLUMNS Deming Headlight Annya Loya

Daily Class I 1st Place SPORTS COLUMNS Santa Fe New Mexican Phill Casaus

Daily Class I 2nd Place SPORTS COLUMNS Albuquerque Journal Geoff Grammer

Weekly Class I 1st Place SPORTS COLUMNS Las Cruces Bulletin Richard Coltharp

Weekly Class I 2nd Place SPORTS COLUMNS Las Cruces Bulletin Richard Coltharp

Weekly Class II 1st Place SPORTS COLUMNS Deming Headlight Billy Armendariz

Weekly Class II 2nd Place SPORTS COLUMNS El Defensor Chieftain Russell Huffman

Daily Division 1st Place BEST REVIEW Santa Fe New Mexican Mark Tiarks

Daily Division 2nd Place BEST REVIEW Albuquerque Journal Richard S. Dargan

Weekly Class I 1st Place BEST REVIEW Los Alamos Daily Post Kirsten Laskey

Weekly Class I 2nd Place BEST REVIEW Las Cruces Bulletin Elva K. Österreich

Daily Division 1st Place EDITORIALS Santa Fe New Mexican Inez Russell Gomez

Daily Division 2nd Place EDITORIALS Albuquerque Journal Jeff Tucker

Weekly Class I 1st Place EDITORIALS Rio Rancho Observer Tracy Goldizen

Weekly Class I 2nd Place EDITORIALS Taos News John Miller

Weekly Class II 1st Place EDITORIALS Deming Headlight Algernon D'Ammassa

Weekly Class II 2nd Place EDITORIALS Las Vegas Optic Phil Scherer

Daily Division 1st Place BEST SERIES Source New Mexico Danielle Prokop, Diana Cervantes

Daily Division 2nd Place BEST SERIES Santa Fe New Mexican Daniel J. Chacon, Robert Nott, Margaret O'Hara, Nathan Lederman

Weekly Division 1st Place BEST SERIES El Defensor Chieftain Cathy Cook, Russell Huffman

Weekly Division 2nd Place BEST SERIES Gallup Sun Molly Howell

Daily Class I 1st Place BEST ONGOING / CONTINUING COVERAGE Albuquerque Journal Elise Kaplan, Matthew Reisen

Daily Class I 2nd Place BEST ONGOING / CONTINUING COVERAGE Albuquerque Journal Geoff Grammer, Matthew Reisen, Elise Kaplan, Ryan Boetel, Gabrielle Porter, Lucas Peerman

Daily Class II 1st Place BEST ONGOING / CONTINUING COVERAGE Roswell Daily Record Terri Harber

Daily Class II 2nd Place BEST ONGOING / CONTINUING COVERAGE Alamogordo Daily News Nicole Maxwell, Jessica Onsurez

Weekly Class I 1st Place BEST ONGOING / CONTINUING COVERAGE Taos News Geoffrey Plant

Weekly Class I 2nd Place BEST ONGOING / CONTINUING COVERAGE Valencia County News-Bulletin Julia M. Dendinger and Clara Garcia

Weekly Class II 1st Place BEST ONGOING / CONTINUING COVERAGE El Defensor Chieftain Cathy Cook, Jay Ann Cox, Russell Huffman, John Larson

Weekly Class II 2nd Place BEST ONGOING / CONTINUING COVERAGE Ruidoso News Mike Smith

Daily Division 1st Place EXPLANATION OF NEWS OPERATIONS OR NEWSPAPER Santa Fe New Mexican Phill Casaus

Daily Division 2nd Place EXPLANATION OF NEWS OPERATIONS OR NEWSPAPER Las Cruces Sun-News Damien Willis

Weekly Division 1st Place EXPLANATION OF NEWS OPERATIONS OR NEWSPAPER Rio Rancho Observer Tracy Goldizen

Daily Class I 1st Place BEST SPECIAL SECTION Santa Fe New Mexican Staff, Santa Fe New Mexican

Daily Class I 2nd Place BEST SPECIAL SECTION Albuquerque Journal Adrian Gomez, Helen Taylor, Leah Derrington

Daily Class II 1st Place BEST SPECIAL SECTION Roswell Daily Record Roswell Daily Record Staff

Daily Class II 2nd Place BEST SPECIAL SECTION Roswell Daily Record Roswell Daily Record Staff

Weekly Class I 1st Place BEST SPECIAL SECTION Taos News Michael Tashji

Weekly Class I 2nd Place BEST SPECIAL SECTION Rio Grande Sun Ari Levin

Daily Class I 1st Place BEST MAGAZINE Santa Fe New Mexican Pasatiempo staff

Daily Class I 2nd Place BEST MAGAZINE Santa Fe New Mexican Deborah Villa

Weekly Division 1st Place BEST MAGAZINE Taos News Michael Tashji

Weekly Division 2nd Place BEST MAGAZINE Taos News Michael Tashji

Daily Class I 1st Place BEST WEBSITE Santa Fe New Mexican Matt Dahlseid, Henry M Lopez and the Santa Fe New Mexican staff

Daily Class I 2nd Place BEST WEBSITE Farmington Daily Times Jessica Onsurez

Daily Class II 1st Place BEST WEBSITE Alamogordo Daily News Jessica Onsurez

Daily Class II 2nd Place BEST WEBSITE Roswell Daily Record Aric Loomis

Weekly Class I 1st Place BEST WEBSITE Taos News Heather Owen

Weekly Class I 2nd Place BEST WEBSITE Rio Rancho Observer Rio Rancho Observer staff

Weekly Class II 1st Place BEST WEBSITE Ruidoso News--Las Cruces Sun-News Jessica Onsurez

Weekly Class II 2nd Place BEST WEBSITE Ruidoso News--Carlsbad Current-Argus Jessica Onsurez

Daily Class I 1st Place GENERAL NEWS PHOTO Albuquerque Journal Eddie Moore

Daily Class I 2nd Place GENERAL NEWS PHOTO Santa Fe New Mexican Luis Sanchez

Daily Class II 1st Place GENERAL NEWS PHOTO Roswell Daily Record Clarke Conde

Daily Class II 2nd Place GENERAL NEWS PHOTO Roswell Daily Record Clarke Conde

Weekly Division 1st Place GENERAL NEWS PHOTO Taos News Nathan Burton

Weekly Division 2nd Place GENERAL NEWS PHOTO Taos News Nathan Burton

Daily Class I 1st Place SPORTS PHOTO Santa Fe New Mexican Jim Weber

Daily Class I 2nd Place SPORTS PHOTO Santa Fe New Mexican Gabriela Campos

Daily Class II 1st Place SPORTS PHOTO Roswell Daily Record Blynn Beltran

Daily Class II 2nd Place SPORTS PHOTO Roswell Daily Record Clarke Conde

Weekly Class I 1st Place SPORTS PHOTO Taos News Nathan Burton

Weekly Class I 2nd Place SPORTS PHOTO Taos News Nathan Burton

Weekly Class II 1st Place SPORTS PHOTO El Defensor Chieftain Russell Huffman

Weekly Class II 2nd Place SPORTS PHOTO Artesia Daily Press Jennifer Palma

Daily Division 1st Place FEATURE PHOTO Santa Fe New Mexican Luis Sanchez

Daily Division 2nd Place FEATURE PHOTO Santa Fe New Mexican Jim Weber

Weekly Class I 1st Place FEATURE PHOTO Taos News Nathan Burton

Weekly Class I 2nd Place FEATURE PHOTO Gallup Sun Jenny Pond

Daily Division 1st Place PHOTO SERIES Albuquerque Journal Chancey Bush

Daily Division 2nd Place PHOTO SERIES Santa Fe New Mexican Jim Weber, Gabriela Campos

Weekly Class I 1st Place PHOTO SERIES Taos News Nathan Burton

Weekly Class I 2nd Place PHOTO SERIES Rio Grande Sun Bob Eckert

Weekly Class II 1st Place PHOTO SERIES Las Vegas Optic Maria Sanchez

Weekly Class II 2nd Place PHOTO SERIES Artesia Daily Press Jessica Addington

Daily Class I 1st Place ONLINE PHOTO GALLERY Santa Fe New Mexican Jim Weber, Gabriela Campos

Daily Class I 2nd Place ONLINE PHOTO GALLERY Santa Fe New Mexican Jim Weber

Weekly Class I 1st Place ONLINE PHOTO GALLERY Taos News Nathan Burton

Weekly Class I 2nd Place ONLINE PHOTO GALLERY Valencia County News-Bulletin Felina Martinez

Daily Class I 1st Place BEST USE OF MULTIMEDIA Santa Fe New Mexican Gabriela Campos, Matt Dahlseid

Daily Class I 2nd Place BEST USE OF MULTIMEDIA Albuquerque Journal Chancey Bush

Weekly Class I 1st Place BEST USE OF MULTIMEDIA Taos News Nathan Burton, Geoffrey Plant and John Miller

Weekly Class I 2nd Place BEST USE OF MULTIMEDIA Taos News Nathan Burton

Daily Division 1st Place SELF-PROMOTION OR HOUSE AD Santa Fe New Mexican Rick Artiaga

Daily Division 2nd Place SELF-PROMOTION OR HOUSE AD Roswell Daily Record Aric Loomis

Weekly Division 1st Place SELF-PROMOTION OR HOUSE AD Taos News Staff

Weekly Division 2nd Place SELF-PROMOTION OR HOUSE AD Taos News Tyler Northrup

Daily Division 1st Place ADVERTISING CAMPAIGN Roswell Daily Record Sandra Martinez, Jessica Duran

Daily Division 2nd Place ADVERTISING CAMPAIGN Roswell Daily Record Sandra Martinez, Melanie Page

Daily Division 1st Place BEST USE OF ADVERTISING IN A SPECIAL SECTION Albuquerque Journal Wanda Moeller and the Albuquerque Journal Advertising Team

Daily Division 2nd Place BEST USE OF ADVERTISING IN A SPECIAL SECTION Albuquerque Journal Wanda Moeller and the Albuquerque Journal Advertising Team

Weekly Division 1st Place BEST USE OF ADVERTISING IN A SPECIAL SECTION Taos News Staff

Weekly Division 2nd Place BEST USE OF ADVERTISING IN A SPECIAL SECTION Taos News Staff

Daily Division 1st Place INNOVATIVE ONLINE ADVERTISING Santa Fe New Mexican Henry M Lopez, Lisa Vakharia

Daily Division 2nd Place INNOVATIVE ONLINE ADVERTISING Roswell Daily Record Aric Loomis

Daily Division 1st Place DESIGN & TYPOGRAPHY Santa Fe New Mexican New Mexican staff

Daily Division 2nd Place DESIGN & TYPOGRAPHY Albuquerque Journal Wanda Moeller and Albuquerque Journal Advertising Staff

Weekly Division 1st Place DESIGN & TYPOGRAPHY Taos News Staff

Weekly Division 2nd Place DESIGN & TYPOGRAPHY Las Vegas Optic Maria Sanchez, Phil Scherer

Daily Division 1st Place RETAIL ADVERTISEMENT - BLACK & WHITE Santa Fe New Mexican Lisa Vakharia

Daily Division 2nd Place RETAIL ADVERTISEMENT - BLACK & WHITE Roswell Daily Record Sandra Martinez

Weekly Class I 1st Place RETAIL ADVERTISEMENT - BLACK & WHITE Taos News Paul Gutches

Weekly Class I 2nd Place RETAIL ADVERTISEMENT - BLACK & WHITE Taos News Staff

Weekly Class II 1st Place RETAIL ADVERTISEMENT - BLACK & WHITE Las Vegas Optic Maria Sanchez

Weekly Class II 2nd Place RETAIL ADVERTISEMENT - BLACK & WHITE Las Vegas Optic Maria Sanchez

Daily Class I 1st Place RETAIL ADVERTISEMENT - COLOR Santa Fe New Mexican Lisa Vakharia

Daily Class I 2nd Place RETAIL ADVERTISEMENT - COLOR Santa Fe New Mexican Trina Thomas

Daily Class II 1st Place RETAIL ADVERTISEMENT - COLOR Roswell Daily Record Aric Loomis

Daily Class II 2nd Place RETAIL ADVERTISEMENT - COLOR Roswell Daily Record Sandra Martinez

Weekly Class I 1st Place RETAIL ADVERTISEMENT - COLOR Taos News Staff

Weekly Class I 2nd Place RETAIL ADVERTISEMENT - COLOR Taos News Paul Gutches

Weekly Class II 1st Place RETAIL ADVERTISEMENT - COLOR Las Vegas Optic Maria Sanchez

Weekly Class II 2nd Place RETAIL ADVERTISEMENT - COLOR Las Vegas Optic Maria Sanchez

Daily Class I 1st Place ADVERTISING CAMPAIGN - DIGITAL Santa Fe New Mexican Justin Bixler, Meghan Montelibano-Gorman, Maria Lopez Garcia

Daily Class I 2nd Place ADVERTISING CAMPAIGN - DIGITAL Santa Fe New Mexican Justin Bixler, Meghan Montelibano-Gorman

Weekly Class I 1st Place ADVERTISING CAMPAIGN - DIGITAL Taos News Jason Rodriguez

Weekly Class I 2nd Place ADVERTISING CAMPAIGN - DIGITAL Taos News Jason Rodriguez

Daily Class I 1st Place ADVERTISING CAMPAIGN - PRINT Santa Fe New Mexican Justin Bixler

Daily Class I 2nd Place ADVERTISING CAMPAIGN - PRINT Albuquerque Journal Wayne Barnard, Lois Trujillo, J.J. Collins, Mark Morales, Vincent Remedi

Weekly Class I 1st Place ADVERTISING CAMPAIGN - PRINT Taos News Staff

Weekly Class I 2nd Place ADVERTISING CAMPAIGN - PRINT Taos News Chris Wood

Daily Division 1st Place BEST WEB AD Santa Fe New Mexican Justin Bixler, Trina Thomas

Daily Division 2nd Place BEST WEB AD Roswell Daily Record Aric Loomis

Weekly Class I 1st Place BEST WEB AD Taos News Chris Wood

Weekly Class I 2nd Place BEST WEB AD Taos News Jason Rodriguez

Daily Class I 1st Place CLASSIFIED ADVERTISING SECTION Santa Fe New Mexican Classified Team

Daily Class I 2nd Place CLASSIFIED ADVERTISING SECTION Albuquerque Journal Wayne Barnard, Lois Trujillo, J J Collins, Mark Morales, Vincent Remedi

Daily Class II 1st Place CLASSIFIED ADVERTISING SECTION Roswell Daily Record Noely Martinez

Daily Class II 2nd Place CLASSIFIED ADVERTISING SECTION Roswell Daily Record Noely Martinez

Weekly Class I 1st Place CLASSIFIED ADVERTISING SECTION Taos News Mary Chavez, Sean Linton, Felice Vasquez

Weekly Class I 2nd Place CLASSIFIED ADVERTISING SECTION Rio Grande Sun Mary Bach

Weekly Class II 1st Place CLASSIFIED ADVERTISING SECTION El Defensor Chieftain Denise Ortega

Weekly Class II 2nd Place CLASSIFIED ADVERTISING SECTION Las Vegas Optic Maria Sanchez

Daily Class I 1st Place HOUSE ADVERTISEMENT Santa Fe New Mexican Justin Bixler

Daily Class I 2nd Place HOUSE ADVERTISEMENT Santa Fe New Mexican Justin Bixler

Daily Class II 1st Place HOUSE ADVERTISEMENT Roswell Daily Record Aric Loomis

Daily Class II 2nd Place HOUSE ADVERTISEMENT Roswell Daily Record Aric Loomis

Weekly Division 1st Place HOUSE ADVERTISEMENT Taos News Staff

Weekly Division 2nd Place HOUSE ADVERTISEMENT Valencia County News-Bulletin Clara Garcia

Daily Division 1st Place BEST RATE CARD OR MARKETING KIT Albuquerque Journal Wanda Moeller, Wayne Barnard

Daily Division 2nd Place BEST RATE CARD OR MARKETING KIT Roswell Daily Record Aric Loomis

Weekly Division 1st Place BEST RATE CARD OR MARKETING KIT El Defensor Chieftain Tamara Lombardi

Weekly Division 2nd Place BEST RATE CARD OR MARKETING KIT Taos News Staff

Daily Class I 1st Place SHARED / SIGNATURE PAGE Santa Fe New Mexican Charity Valdez

Daily Class I 2nd Place SHARED / SIGNATURE PAGE Albuquerque Journal Wayne Barnard, Lois Trujillo and the Classified Advertising Team

Daily Class II 1st Place SHARED / SIGNATURE PAGE Roswell Daily Record Roswell Daily Record Staff

Daily Class II 2nd Place SHARED / SIGNATURE PAGE Roswell Daily Record Roswell Daily Record Staff

Weekly Class I 1st Place SHARED / SIGNATURE PAGE Taos News Staff

Weekly Class I 2nd Place SHARED / SIGNATURE PAGE Taos News Staff

Weekly Class II 1st Place SHARED / SIGNATURE PAGE El Defensor Chieftain Denise Ortega, Douglas Brown III

Weekly Class II 2nd Place SHARED / SIGNATURE PAGE El Defensor Chieftain Tamara Lombardi

Daily Class I 1st Place OBITUARY PAGE Santa Fe New Mexican Veronica Gonzalez, Rick Artiaga

Daily Class I 2nd Place OBITUARY PAGE Albuquerque Journal Wayne Barnard, Delilah Guzman, Lois Trujillo

Daily Class II 1st Place OBITUARY PAGE Roswell Daily Record David Sterling

Daily Class II 2nd Place OBITUARY PAGE Roswell Daily Record David Sterling

Weekly Division 1st Place OBITUARY PAGE Las Vegas Optic Maria Sanchez

Weekly Division 2nd Place OBITUARY PAGE Las Vegas Optic Maria Sanchez

Daily Class I 1st Place BEST FRONT PAGE DESIGN Santa Fe New Mexican New Mexican staff

Daily Class I 2nd Place BEST FRONT PAGE DESIGN Santa Fe New Mexican New Mexican staff

Daily Class II 1st Place BEST FRONT PAGE DESIGN Roswell Daily Record Toby Martinez

Daily Class II 2nd Place BEST FRONT PAGE DESIGN Roswell Daily Record Toby Martinez

Weekly Class I 1st Place BEST FRONT PAGE DESIGN Taos News Staff

Weekly Class I 2nd Place BEST FRONT PAGE DESIGN Taos News Staff

All 1st Place NEWSPAPER SUBSCRIPTION ON-LINE PROMOTION Albuquerque Journal Robert Rivera

All 2nd Place NEWSPAPER SUBSCRIPTION ON-LINE PROMOTION Roswell Daily Record Aric Loomis

Daily Division 1st Place NEWSPAPER SUBSCRIPTION PRINT PROMOTION Roswell Daily Record Aric Loomis

Monthly Division 1st Place BEST FEATURE STORY Desert Exposure Elva K. Osterreich

Monthly Division 1st Place FRONT PAGE DESIGN Desert Exposure Elva Osterreich

Daily Class I 1st Place SUNSHINE AWARD Santa Fe New Mexican Daniel J. Chacon, Margaret O'Hara, Phaedra Haywood, Milan Simonich, Nicolas Gilmore, N. Lederman

Weekly Division 1st Place SUNSHINE AWARD Taos News Geoffrey Plant and John Miller

Weekly Division 2nd Place SUNSHINE AWARD Cibola Citizen Diego Lopez

Daily Class I 1st Place PUBLIC SERVICE Albuquerque Journal Colleen Heild, Journal Editorial Board

Daily Class I 2nd Place PUBLIC SERVICE Santa Fe New Mexican Daniel J. Chacon, Margaret O'Hara, Phaedra Haywood, Milan Simonich, Nicolas Gilmore, N. Lederman

Weekly Division 1st Place PUBLIC SERVICE Las Vegas Optic Phil Scherer

Weekly Division 2nd Place PUBLIC SERVICE Taos News Staff

Daily Class I 1st Place GENERAL EXCELLENCE Albuquerque Journal Staff

Daily Class II 1st Place GENERAL EXCELLENCE Roswell Daily Record Staff

Weekly Class I 1st Place GENERAL EXCELLENCE Taos News Staff

Weekly Class II 1st Place GENERAL EXCELLENCE Deming Headlight Staff

