ALBUQUERQUE PUBLIC SCHOOLS WALK-TOBER

Students and staff at Cleveland Middle School in northeast Albuquerque took to the streets Wednesday morning for “Walk-Tober.” The event was designed to promote the benefits of walking to school, which educators say encourages community engagement and a healthier lifestyle.

Walk-Tober is part of Albuquerque Public Schools Vision Zero for Youth Initiative, aiming to create safer conditions for students walking to school, riding their bikes, riding the bus, and being picked up and dropped off for school.

The APS Vision Zero takes the approach that traffic deaths and injuries to students and community members are preventable through education about transportation safety for not only students of APS, but the entire metro community.

APS takes a systems approach in designing and implementing the APS Vision Zero Initiative by engaging students in the planning & design process, collaborating with key traffic safety stakeholders within APS and the greater Albuquerque/New Mexico community, and facilitating ongoing training, outreach, and education for students, teachers, and schools delivering the APS Vision Zero for Youth Initiative.

Students and staff participating in Walk-Tober also received commemorative t-shirts, visibility ribbons, and instruction on how to safely walk to school.