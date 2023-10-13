Today in Entertainment History: Shatner took space trip

On Oct. 13, 1962, the play "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" by Edward Albee opened on Broadway.

In 1965, The Who recorded "My Generation" in London.

In 1975, musician Neil Young underwent surgery in Los Angeles to have a growth removed from his vocal cords.

In 1980, AC/DC's "Back In Black" album went platinum.

In 1985, guitarist Ricky Wilson of The B-52's died of complications from AIDS. He was 32.

In 1992, the Supreme Court decided not to reinstate lawsuits alleging that Ozzy Osbourne's music prompted the suicides of a Georgia teen and a South Carolina teen.

In 1995, rapper Tupac Shakur (TOO'-pahk shah-KOOR') was released after spending eight months in jail for groping and fondling a woman in a New York hotel room.

In 2002, ZZ Top drummer Frank Beard had emergency surgery for appendicitis in Paris. ZZ Top continued to tour with a replacement, the first time they used a replacement since they formed in 1969.

In 2022, actor William Shatner, at the age of 90, became the oldest person to go into space, as part of the Blue Origin space flight. It lasted 10 minutes and went 66 miles into space.

Today's Birthdays: Gospel singer Shirley Caesar is 86. Musician Paul Simon is 82. Keyboardist Robert Lamm of Chicago is 79. Country singer Lacy J. Dalton is 77. Actor Demond Wilson ("Sanford and Son") is 77. Singer Sammy Hagar is 76. Singer John Ford Coley of England Dan and John Ford Coley is 75. Model Beverly Johnson is 71. Actor John Lone ("Rush Hour 2") is 71. "The X-Files" creator Chris Carter is 67. Singer Cherrelle is 64. Singer-actor-talk show host Marie Osmond is 64. Singer Joey Belladonna of Anthrax is 63. Actor T'Keyah Crystal Keymah (tuh-KEE'-ah KRYS'-tal kee-MAH') ("That's So Raven") is 61. Country singer John Wiggins is 61. Actor Christopher Judge (TV's "Stargate SG-1") is 59. Actor Matt Walsh ("Veep") is 59. Actor Reginald Ballard ("Martin," "The Bernie Mac Show") is 58. Actor Kate Walsh ("Private Practice," "Grey's Anatomy") is 56. Musician Jeff Allen of Mint Condition is 55. Actor Tisha Campbell-Martin ("My Wife and Kids," "Martin") is 55. Country singer Rhett Akins is 54. TV personality Billy Bush is 52. Actor Sacha Baron Cohen ("Borat," "Da Ali G Show") is 52. Guitarist Jan Van Sichem Junior of K's Choice is 51. Singers Brandon and Brian Casey of Jagged Edge are 48. Actor Kiele (KEE'-lee) Sanchez ("Lost") is 47. Singer Ashanti (ah-SHAHN'-tee) is 43. Singer-rapper Lumidee is 43. Contemporary Christian singer Jon Micah Sumrall of Kutless is 43. Actor Caleb McLaughlin ("Stranger Things") is 22.