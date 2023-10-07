Today in Entertainment History: Met hires Marian Anderson

On Oct. 7, 1940, Artie Shaw and his Orchestra recorded Hoagy Carmichael's "Stardust" for RCA Victor.

In 1950, "Your Hit Parade" was first broadcast on NBC. It started as a radio program in 1935.

In 1954, Marian Anderson became the first black singer hired by the Metropolitan Opera Company in New York.

In 1968, the Motion Picture Association of America adopted its film-rating system, ranging from "G" for general audiences to "X" for adult patrons only.

In 1975, John Lennon won his battle against U.S. immigration authorities when a federal appeals court overturned an order to deport him. Officials had wanted to kick Lennon out of the country because of a drug arrest in Britain.

In 1977, guitarist Steve Hackett left Genesis.

In 1982, the musical "Cats" opened on Broadway.

In 1995, actors Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen (STEEN'-bur-jehn) were married on Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts.

Also in 1995, rapper Tone Loc (LOHK) was arrested for allegedly taking $80 from a pizza parlor in Los Angeles after he argued with the owner over a pizza and demanded his money back. He pleaded no contest to the charges.

In 1996, an alleged shoplifter surrendered to actors Richard Belzer and Clark Johnson after mistaking them for real cops. Belzer and Johnson were filming an episode of "Homicide: Life on the Street."

In 2000, Phish performed its last show before going on hiatus. They have since regrouped.

Today's Birthdays: TV personality Joy Behar (BAY'-har) ("The View") is 81. Drummer Kevin Godley of 10cc (ten-see-see) is 78. Actor Jill Larson ("All My Children") is 76. Country singer Kieran Kane of The O'Kanes is 74. Musician John Mellencamp is 72. Guitarist Ricky Phillips of Styx is 72. Actor Mary Badham ("To Kill A Mockingbird") is 71. Drummer Tico Torres of Bon Jovi is 70. Actor Christopher Norris ("Trapper John, M.D.") is 68. Cellist Yo-Yo Ma is 68. Gospel singer Michael W. Smith is 66. Actor Dylan Baker ("Murder One") is 65. Actor Judy Landers ("Vega$," "BJ and the Bear") is 65. Reality competition judge Simon Cowell is 64. Actor Paula Newsome ("Chicago Med," "Barry") is 62. Singer Ann Curless of Expose' is 60. Singer Toni Braxton is 56. Singer Thom Yorke of Radiohead is 55. Actor Nicole Ari Parker ("Murder in the First," "Soul Food") is 53. Actor Allison Munn ("One Tree Hill") is 49. Singer Damian Kulash (KOO'-lahsh) of OK Go is 48. Singer Taylor Hicks ("American Idol") is 47. Actor Omar Miller ("The Unicorn," "CSI: Miami") is 45. Singer Nathaniel Rateliff of Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats is 45. Actor Shawn Ashmore (TV's "The Rookie") is 44. Actor Jake McLaughlin ("Quantico") is 41. Electronic musician Flying Lotus is 40. Actor Holland Roden (TV's "Teen Wolf") is 37. Actor Amber Stevens ("Greek") is 37.