Friday's Scores PREP FOOTBALL
Friday's Scores PREP FOOTBALL=
Artesia 53, Santa Teresa 0
Aztec 36, Taos 7
Bloomfield 42, Bayfield, Colo. 7
Cleveland 35, Volcano Vista 12
Clovis 42, Albuquerque High 12
Espanola Valley 54, Kirtland Central 30
Gadsden 50, Valencia 0
Gateway Christian 66, Floyd 13
Goddard 57, Belen 7
Grady 62, Dora 29
Highland 18, Manzano 8
Hot Springs 42, Crownpoint 6
Laguna-Acoma 36, Zuni 14
Legacy 52, Pine Hill 20
Los Alamos 26, Bernalillo 19
Los Lunas 57, Capital 7
Melrose 72, Dulce 6
Mescalero Apache 56, Hozho 26
NMMI 22, Hope Christian 14
Newcomb 60, Wingate 6
Portales 45, Valley 7
Robertson 45, Pojoaque 0
Roswell 44, Piedra Vista 0
Santa Rosa 56, Estancia 14
Socorro 57, Gallup 6
Thoreau 40, Tohatchi 0
Tucumcari 12, Ruidoso 7
Tularosa 68, Escalante 19
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/