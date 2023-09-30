© 2023 KANW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Friday's Scores PREP FOOTBALL

KANW New Mexico Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 30, 2023 at 11:41 AM MDT

Friday's Scores PREP FOOTBALL=

Artesia 53, Santa Teresa 0

Aztec 36, Taos 7

Bloomfield 42, Bayfield, Colo. 7

Cleveland 35, Volcano Vista 12

Clovis 42, Albuquerque High 12

Espanola Valley 54, Kirtland Central 30

Gadsden 50, Valencia 0

Gateway Christian 66, Floyd 13

Goddard 57, Belen 7

Grady 62, Dora 29

Highland 18, Manzano 8

Hot Springs 42, Crownpoint 6

Laguna-Acoma 36, Zuni 14

Legacy 52, Pine Hill 20

Los Alamos 26, Bernalillo 19

Los Lunas 57, Capital 7

Melrose 72, Dulce 6

Mescalero Apache 56, Hozho 26

NMMI 22, Hope Christian 14

Newcomb 60, Wingate 6

Portales 45, Valley 7

Robertson 45, Pojoaque 0

Roswell 44, Piedra Vista 0

Santa Rosa 56, Estancia 14

Socorro 57, Gallup 6

Thoreau 40, Tohatchi 0

Tucumcari 12, Ruidoso 7

Tularosa 68, Escalante 19

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

New Mexico News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press