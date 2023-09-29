Today in Entertainment History: "MacGyver" premiered

On Sept. 29, 1959, "The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis" made its premiere on CBS.

In 1976, Jerry Lee Lewis accidentally shot his bass player, Norman "Butch" Owens, while trying to shoot at a soda bottle with a .357 Magnum. Lewis was charged with shooting a firearm within city limits.

In 1977, James Brown's band walked out on him in Hallendale, Florida, complaining that he underpaid them.

In 1985, "MacGyver," starring Richard Dean Anderson, made its debut on ABC.

In 1989, Zsa Zsa Gabor was convicted of slapping a police officer during a stop in Beverly Hills.

In 2020, singers Mac Davis and Helen Reddy died the same day. Davis died in Nashville, Tennessee, after having heart surgery at the age of 78. Reddy died of undisclosed causes in Los Angeles at the age of 78.

Today's birthdays: Filmmaker Robert Benton ("Kramer vs. Kramer") is 91. Actor Ian McShane ("American Gods," "Deadwood") is 81. Jazz violinist Jean-Luc Ponty is 81. TV theme composer Mike Post is 79. Actor Patricia Hodge is 77. Guitarist Mike Pinera of Iron Butterfly is 75. Singer-guitarist Mark Farner of Grand Funk Railroad is 75. TV personality Bryant Gumbel is 75. Country singer Alvin Crow is 73. Actor Drake Hogestyn (HOH'-geh-stin) ("Days of Our Lives") is 70. Singer Suzzy Roche (SUH'-zee ROHCH) of The Roches (ROHCH'-es) is 67. Comedian Andrew "Dice" Clay is 66. Actor Roger Bart ("Harold and Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay," "Desperate Housewives") is 61. Singer-bassist Les Claypool of Primus is 60. Actor Ben Miles ("The Crown") is 57. Actor Jill Whelan (WEE'-lan) ("Love Boat") is 57. Bassist Brad Smith of Blind Melon is 55. Actor Erika Eleniak (eh-LEN'-ee-ak) ("Baywatch") is 54. Singer Devante (deh-VAHN'-tay) Swing of Jodeci (JOH'-deh-see) is 54. Actor Emily Lloyd is 53. Actor Natasha Gregson Wagner is 53. Actor Rachel Cronin ("Ed") is 52. Guitarist Danick Dupelle of Emerson Drive is 50. Actor Alexis Cruz ("Shark," "Touched by an Angel") is 49. Actor Zachary Levi ("Chuck") is 43. Actor Chrissy Metz ("This Is Us") is 43. Actor Kelly McCreary ("Grey's Anatomy") is 42. Guitarist Josh Farro (Paramore) is 36. Actor Doug Brochu (broh-SHOO') ("Sonny With A Chance") is 33. Singer and "American Idol" winner Phillip Phillips is 33. Singer Halsey is 29.