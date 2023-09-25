© 2023 KANW
Pilot dies in crash of an ultralight in central New Mexico

KANW New Mexico Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 25, 2023 at 12:23 PM MDT

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (AP) — One person has died in the crash of an ultralight in central New Mexico, authorities said Monday.

Federal Aviation Administration officials said the crash occurred around 6 p.m. Sunday near the Truth or Consequences airport and the pilot was the only person aboard.

New Mexico State Police said they were holding the scene for the FAA to investigate.

But FAA officials said their agency doesn't investigate unregistered ultralight or glider accidents because they don't meet the definition of an aircraft.

State Police didn't immediately release the name of the person who died or any details about the crash.

Associated Press
