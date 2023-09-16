Friday's Scores PREP FOOTBALL
Artesia 36, Cleveland 34
Bernalillo 14, Moriarty 7
Cobre 47, Ruidoso 7
Crownpoint 12, Newcomb 6
Cuba 20, Tohatchi 13
Dexter 44, Eunice 43
EP Riverside, Texas 35, Alamogordo 28
Espanola Valley 57, Gallup 0
Estancia 53, Hagerman 0
Farwell, Texas 47, Texico 22
Floyd 63, Carrizozo 37
Fort Sumner/House 52, Magdalena 0
Gadsden 40, Organ Mountain 7
Gateway Christian 50, Elida 8
Hatch Valley 37, Chaparral 19
Hobbs 24, Rio Rancho 21
Jal 50, Kermit, Texas 43
Legacy 34, Tatum 30
Los Alamos 45, Pojoaque 7
Loving 53, Mescalero Apache 6
Lovington 51, Denver City, Texas 48
Melrose 50, Lordsburg 0
Navajo Prep 60, Hozho 20
Portales 41, St. Pius X 0
Roswell 41, Carlsbad 7
Santa Fe 42, Manzano 31
Socorro 28, Miyamura 27
Whitehorse, Utah 48, Pine Hill 20
Whitharral, Texas 56, Dora 6
