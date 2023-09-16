© 2023 KANW
Friday's Scores PREP FOOTBALL

KANW New Mexico Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 16, 2023 at 11:31 AM MDT

Artesia 36, Cleveland 34

Bernalillo 14, Moriarty 7

Cobre 47, Ruidoso 7

Crownpoint 12, Newcomb 6

Cuba 20, Tohatchi 13

Dexter 44, Eunice 43

EP Riverside, Texas 35, Alamogordo 28

Espanola Valley 57, Gallup 0

Estancia 53, Hagerman 0

Farwell, Texas 47, Texico 22

Floyd 63, Carrizozo 37

Fort Sumner/House 52, Magdalena 0

Gadsden 40, Organ Mountain 7

Gateway Christian 50, Elida 8

Hatch Valley 37, Chaparral 19

Hobbs 24, Rio Rancho 21

Jal 50, Kermit, Texas 43

Legacy 34, Tatum 30

Los Alamos 45, Pojoaque 7

Loving 53, Mescalero Apache 6

Lovington 51, Denver City, Texas 48

Melrose 50, Lordsburg 0

Navajo Prep 60, Hozho 20

Portales 41, St. Pius X 0

Roswell 41, Carlsbad 7

Santa Fe 42, Manzano 31

Socorro 28, Miyamura 27

Whitehorse, Utah 48, Pine Hill 20

Whitharral, Texas 56, Dora 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

