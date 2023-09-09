Today in Entertainment History: "Imagine" album released

On Sept. 9, 1950, "The Hank McCune Show" became the first TV show to feature a laugh track.

In 1956, Elvis Presley made his first of three appearances on the "Ed Sullivan Show." He sang "Love Me Tender," "Hound Dog," "Don't Be Cruel" and "Ready Teddy."

In 1971, John Lennon released his "Imagine" album.

In 1972, Miles Davis premiered his new nine-piece band in New York. Unlike other bands Davis had formed, this one comprised mostly unknown musicians.

In 1973, Todd Rundgren recorded the voices of 1,000 fans in San Francisco for the left track of his song "Sons of 1984." He had recorded more than 5,000 fans in New York for the right track.

In 1982, singers Al Green and Patti LaBelle made their Broadway debuts in the gospel-inspired stage musical "Your Arm's Too Short to Box with God."

In 1995, singer Chynna Phillips of Wilson Phillips married actor William Baldwin.

In 1996, bluegrass legend Bill Monroe died in Springfield, Tennessee, at the age of 84.

Also in 1996, singer Tom Petty's wife, Jane, filed for legal separation after 22 years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences."

In 1997, actor Burgess Meredith died after suffering melanoma and Alzheimer's disease. He was 89.

In 2008, Noel Gallagher of Oasis was injured when a man ran on stage at their concert in Toronto and shoved Gallagher into a speaker.

Today's birthdays: Singer Dee Dee Sharp is 78. Guitarist John McFee of The Doobie Brothers is 73. Actor Tom Wopat is 72. Actor Angela Cartwright ("The Danny Thomas Show," "Lost In Space") is 71. Musician-producer Dave Stewart (Eurythmics) is 71. Actor Hugh Grant is 63. Actor Charles Esten ("Nashville") is 58. Actor Constance Marie ("George Lopez") is 58. Actor-comedian Adam Sandler is 57. Model Rachel Hunter is 54. Actor Eric Stonestreet ("Modern Family") is 52. Actor Henry Thomas ("E.T.") is 52. Actor Goran Visnjic (VEEZ'-nihch) ("ER") is 51. Jazz singer Michael Bublé (boo-BLAY') is 48. Actor Michelle Williams ("Brokeback Mountain," "Dawson's Creek") is 43. Singer Paul Janeway of St. Paul and the Broken Bones is 40. Actor Kelsey Asbille ("One Tree Hill," "Teen Wolf") is 32. Contemporary Christian singer Lauren Daigle is 32. Country singer Hunter Hayes is 32.