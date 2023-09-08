Wildfire in Taos county Evacuations

The Taos County Sheriff’s Department has called for the following evacuations, using the Ready, Set, Go! system (List updated at 4:11 p.m.):



Go: El Valle, Las Trampas

Set: Ojo Sarco, Chamisal and Llano San Juan

Other closures include Highway 76 between Truchas, NM, and the intersection with Highway 75 in Peñasco, NM. The Santa Barbara Campground is also closed.

The fire is burning in timber with a rapid rate of spread. Aircraft and more ground crews are on order.

Carson National Forest fire crews and local fire departments are taking suppression actions on the 100-acre El Valle Fire. It is located in the vicinity of El Valle and Las Trampas, NM.