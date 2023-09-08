© 2023 KANW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Mexico News

Wildfire in Taos county Evacuations

KANW New Mexico Public Radio | By KANW News
Published September 8, 2023 at 4:46 PM MDT
Carson National Forest
/
Carson National Forest

Wildfire in Taos county Evacuations

The Taos County Sheriff’s Department has called for the following evacuations, using the Ready, Set, Go! system (List updated at 4:11 p.m.):

  • Go: El Valle, Las Trampas
  • Set: Ojo Sarco, Chamisal and Llano San Juan

Other closures include Highway 76 between Truchas, NM, and the intersection with Highway 75 in Peñasco, NM. The Santa Barbara Campground is also closed.

The fire is burning in timber with a rapid rate of spread. Aircraft and more ground crews are on order.

Carson National Forest fire crews and local fire departments are taking suppression actions on the 100-acre El Valle Fire. It is located in the vicinity of El Valle and Las Trampas, NM.

New Mexico News
KANW News
See stories by KANW News