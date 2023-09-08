Wildfire in Taos county Evacuations
The Taos County Sheriff’s Department has called for the following evacuations, using the Ready, Set, Go! system (List updated at 4:11 p.m.):
- Go: El Valle, Las Trampas
- Set: Ojo Sarco, Chamisal and Llano San Juan
Other closures include Highway 76 between Truchas, NM, and the intersection with Highway 75 in Peñasco, NM. The Santa Barbara Campground is also closed.
The fire is burning in timber with a rapid rate of spread. Aircraft and more ground crews are on order.
Carson National Forest fire crews and local fire departments are taking suppression actions on the 100-acre El Valle Fire. It is located in the vicinity of El Valle and Las Trampas, NM.