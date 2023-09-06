Today in Entertainment History: Brown announced retirement

On Sept. 6, 1969, after a concert in Memphis, Tennessee, James Brown announced that he was going to retire from touring the following summer. He did cut back on touring but didn't retire.

In 1974, the first album on George Harrison's Dark Horse record label was released. The LP by a band named Splinter was produced by Harrison.

In 1984, country star Ernest Tubb, the "Texas Troubadour," died of emphysema in Nashville, Tennessee, at the age of 70.

In 1989, Paula Abdul and Madonna dominated the sixth annual MTV Awards. After the show, MTV apologized to viewers because of a performance by Andrew Dice Clay, who made remarks about overweight women and sex.

In 1990, guitarist Tom Fogerty of Creedence Clearwater Revival died of respiratory failure brought on by tuberculosis, in Scottsdale, Arizona. He was 48.

Also in 1990, actor Charlie Sheen left a rehabilitation center in Santa Monica, California, after nearly a month of treatment for alcohol abuse.

In 1997, Elton John recorded "Candle in the Wind 1997" just hours after performing it at Princess Diana's funeral.

Today's Birthdays: Comedian JoAnne Worley is 87. Country singer David Allan Coe is 84. Singer-bassist Roger Waters (Pink Floyd) is 80. Actor Swoosie Kurtz is 79. Comedian-actor Jane Curtin is 76. Country singer Buddy Miller is 71. Actor James Martin Kelly ("Mob City," "Magic Mike") is 69. Drummer Joe Smyth of Sawyer Brown is 66. Actor-comedian Jeff Foxworthy is 65. Actor-comedian Michael Winslow ("Police Academy") is 65. Guitarist Pal Waaktaar of A-ha is 62. News correspondent Elizabeth Vargas is 61. Country singer Mark Chesnutt is 60. Actor Betsy Russell ("Saw") is 60. Actor Rosie Perez is 59. Singer Macy Gray is 56. Singer Darryl Anthony (Az Yet) is 54. Singer CeCe Peniston (PEN'-is-ton) is 54. Actor Daniele Gaither ("MADtv") is 53. Actor Dylan Bruno ("Numb3ers") is 51. Actor Idris Elba is 51. Actor Justina Machado (Netflix's "One Day At A Time," "Jane the Virgin") is 51. Actor Anika Noni (ah-NEE'-kuh NOH'-nee) Rose ("The Princess and the Frog," "Dreamgirls") is 51. Singer Nina Persson (The Cardigans) is 49. Actor Justin Whalin ("Lois and Clark") is 49. Actor Naomie Harris ("Moonlight," "Pirates of the Caribbean" movies) is 47. Rapper Noreaga is 46. Rapper Foxy Brown is 45. Actor Deborah Joy Winans ("Greenleaf") is 40. Actor Lauren Lapkus ("Orange Is The New Black") is 38. Singer Max George of The Wanted is 35.