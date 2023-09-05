Public Memorial Services for Former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson

New Mexico holds Public services for those wishing to honor the life and legacy of former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson.

Richardson died Friday in his summer home in Massachusetts. He was 75.

Richardson was elected as the 30th Governor of New Mexico in 2002. He served two terms, from January 1, 2003 to January 1, 2011. As governor, Richardson abolished the death penalty, legalized medical marijuana and raised the minimum wage for teachers.

He had a long and legendary career in New Mexico politics; after moving to Santa Fe in 1978 as the director of the state’s Democratic Party, he spent 14 years representing New Mexico in the House of Representatives. From January 3, 1989 to February 13, 1997.

Richardson served under the Clinton Administration as the 9th United States Secretary of Energy, from August 18, 1988 to January 20, 2001. He served as the 21st United States Ambassador to the United Nations, under the Clinton Administration from February 18 1997, to August 18, 1998.

Born in Pasadena, California, in 1947, Richardson grew up in Mexico City before moving to Massachusetts for his education. In 1971, Richardson completed his master’s degree in international diplomacy at Tufts University.

In a statement, current Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who will host a public reception for Richardson next week at the Capitol Rotunda, referred to her predecessor once-removed as a “mentor and advisor” as well as a “steadfast friend.”

Richardson is survived by his wife and high school sweetheart, Barbara Flavin Richardson.

Public services:

Lying in State at the New Mexico Capitol Rotunda

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13

Where: 411 S. Capitol Street, Santa Fe

Open to the public

Mass of Christian Burial

Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi, celebrated by Archbishop John C. Wester

When: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14

Where: 131 Cathedral Place, Santa Fe

Open to the public

Reception at the New Mexico Capitol Rotunda

Hosted by New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham

When: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14

Where: 411 S. Capitol Street, Santa Fe

Open to the public