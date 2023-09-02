Friday's Scores PREP FOOTBALL
Alamogordo 7, Gadsden 0
Amarillo, Texas 28, Cleveland 27
Anthony, Texas 62, Hot Springs 7
Artesia 51, Belen 0
Bloomfield 60, Grants 7
Canyon Randall, Texas 50, Clovis 23
Crownpoint 22, Zuni 12
Dexter 52, Hagerman 0
Dulce 56, Questa 52
Durango, Colo. 49, Piedra Vista 14
EP Eastwood, Texas 55, Las Cruces 28
El Paso Eastlake, Texas 35, Rio Rancho 7
Espanola Valley 21, Escalante 14
Goddard 35, Deming 12
Grady 40, Elida 26
Kirtland Central 46, Thoreau 14
Legacy 62, Clayton 16
Los Alamos 23, Capital 20
Mayfield 41, Organ Mountain 10
Menaul 24, Logan 6
Moriarty 54, Newcomb 0
Portales 48, West Las Vegas 14
Roswell 34, Hobbs 6
Ruidoso 21, Chaparral 18
Sandia 45, Albuquerque High 9
Santa Rosa 27, Robertson 24
St. Michael's 27, Santa Fe 20
Tatum 64, Lordsburg 46
Texico 30, NMMI 8
Tohatchi 30, Wingate 18
West Mesa 46, Cibola 20
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/