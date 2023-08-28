Today in Entertainment History: Strait earned first #1

On August 28, 1961, Motown released its first number-one hit, "Please Mr. Postman" by The Marvelettes.

In 1963, Peter, Paul and Mary performed "Blowin' In The Wind" before civil rights marchers who had gathered in Washington to hear Martin Luther King Jr. speak.

In 1964, The Beatles met Bob Dylan at a hotel in New York.

In 1965, Bob Dylan was booed off stage at Forest Hills Stadium in New York for playing electric guitar.

In 1967, the Grateful Dead and Big Brother and the Holding Company played at the wake of a Hell's Angels member who was struck by a car in San Francisco.

In 1972, David Bowie and The Spiders From Mars made their debut at Carnegie Hall in New York. Bowie gave the performance while he was sick with the flu.

In 1982, George Strait had his first number-one country song with "Fool-Hearted Memory."

In 1986, Tina Turner received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In 2003, the MTV Video Music Awards opened with a performance by Madonna in which she kissed Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera full on their mouths.

In 2020, "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman died at his home in the Los Angeles area, four years after being diagnosed with colon cancer. He was 43.

Today's Birthdays: Actor Sonny Shroyer ("The Dukes of Hazzard," "Enos") is 88. Actor Marla Adams ("The Young and the Restless") is 85. Actor Ken Jenkins ("Scrubs") is 83. Actor David Soul ("Starsky and Hutch") is 80. Actor Barbara Bach is 77. Actor Debra Mooney ("The Practice," "Everwood") is 76. Singer Wayne Osmond of The Osmonds is 72. Actor Daniel Stern is 66. Actor Emma Samms is 63. Actor Jennifer Coolidge is 62. Actor Amanda Tapping ("Stargate: Atlantis," "Stargate SG-1") is 58. Country singer Shania (shuh-NY'-uh) Twain is 58. Actor Billy Boyd ("Lord of the Rings") is 55. Actor-singer Jack Black of Tenacious D is 54. Actor Jason Priestley ("Beverly Hills, 90210") is 54. Actor Daniel Goddard ("The Young and the Restless") is 52. Actor J. August Richards ("Kevin (Probably) Saves The World," "Angel") is 50. Singer-bassist Max Collins of Eve 6 is 45. Actor Carly Pope ("Outlaw," "24,") is 43. Country singer Jake Owen is 42. Country singer LeAnn Rimes is 41. Actor Kelly Theibaud (THEE'-bahd) ("General Hospital") is 41. Actor Armie Hammer ("The Lone Ranger," "The Social Network") is 37. Singer Florence Welch of Florence and the Machine is 37. Actor Shalita Grant ("NCIS: New Orleans") is 35. Singer Cassadee Pope ("The Voice") is 34. Actor Katie Findlay ("How To Get Away With Murder") is 33. Actor Samuel Larsen ("Glee") is 32. Actor Kyle Massey ("Cory in the House," "That's So Raven") is 32. Actor Quvenzhane (kwuh-VEHN'-zhah-nay) Wallis ("Annie," "Beasts of the Southern Wild") is 20. Reality TV personality Honey Boo Boo (Alana Thompson) ("Here Comes Honey Boo Boo") is 18.