New Mexico News

Friday's Scores PREP FOOTBALL

KANW New Mexico Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 26, 2023 at 5:29 AM MDT

Artesia 42, Hobbs 6

Aztec 28, Montezuma-Cortez, Colo. 6

Bernalillo 26, Espanola Valley 18

Bloomfield 50, Pojoaque 0

Carlsbad 27, Goddard 19

Cleveland 27, La Cueva 7

Crownpoint 28, Shiprock 21

Dora 42, Mountainair 32

Escalante 58, Tohatchi 7

Eunice 49, Estancia 12

Fabens, Texas 19, Chaparral 8

Farmington 39, Durango, Colo. 20

Gateway Christian 58, Carrizozo 8

Guymon, Okla. 18, Raton 7

Jal 39, Tularosa 38

Laguna-Acoma 40, Newcomb 6

Los Lunas 36, Alamogordo 7

Mancos, Colo. 58, Melrose 28

Mescalero Apache 28, Hagerman 0

Moriarty 26, Albuquerque Academy 14

Mosquero/Roy 60, Grady 28

Portales 54, Ruidoso 0

Roswell 58, Santa Fe 6

Silver 53, Miyamura 0

St. Pius X 28, Highland 2

Thoreau 20, Tucumcari 6

Volcano Vista 27, West Mesa 8

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

