Friday's Scores PREP FOOTBALL
Artesia 42, Hobbs 6
Aztec 28, Montezuma-Cortez, Colo. 6
Bernalillo 26, Espanola Valley 18
Bloomfield 50, Pojoaque 0
Carlsbad 27, Goddard 19
Cleveland 27, La Cueva 7
Crownpoint 28, Shiprock 21
Dora 42, Mountainair 32
Escalante 58, Tohatchi 7
Eunice 49, Estancia 12
Fabens, Texas 19, Chaparral 8
Farmington 39, Durango, Colo. 20
Gateway Christian 58, Carrizozo 8
Guymon, Okla. 18, Raton 7
Jal 39, Tularosa 38
Laguna-Acoma 40, Newcomb 6
Los Lunas 36, Alamogordo 7
Mancos, Colo. 58, Melrose 28
Mescalero Apache 28, Hagerman 0
Moriarty 26, Albuquerque Academy 14
Mosquero/Roy 60, Grady 28
Portales 54, Ruidoso 0
Roswell 58, Santa Fe 6
Silver 53, Miyamura 0
St. Pius X 28, Highland 2
Thoreau 20, Tucumcari 6
Volcano Vista 27, West Mesa 8
