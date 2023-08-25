Today in Entertainment History: "Dirty Dancing" premiered

On Aug. 25, 1970, Elton John made his U.S. debut at the Troubadour Club in Los Angeles. The performance kicked off a brief tour and led to a recording contract with MCA.

In 1973, Allman Brothers Band drummer Butch Trucks suffered a broken leg in a car crash in Macon, Georgia.

In 1976, Boston released their self-titled album. It became one of the best-selling albums of all time.

In 1980, Broadway director Gower Champion died of blood cancer just hours before his musical, "42nd Street" opened on Broadway. The show went on to win the Tony Award for best musical and was a long-running hit.

In 1984, author Truman Capote (kah-POH'-tee) died in Los Angeles at the age of 59. An autopsy revealed he overdosed on valium, codeine and barbiturates.

In 1986, Paul Simon's "Graceland" album was released.

In 1987, the film "Dirty Dancing" made its world premiere in Los Angeles.

In 1994, a New York Supreme Court justice formally dissolved the marriage between Billy Joel and Christie Brinkley. They had married in 1985.

In 1999, keyboardist Rob Fisher of Naked Eyes died after a long illness. He was 39.

In 2001, singer Aaliyah (ah-LEE'-yah) and eight others died in a plane crash shortly after takeoff in the Bahamas. Aaliyah was 22.

Today's Birthdays: Actor Tom Skerritt is 90. Singer Walter Williams of The O'Jays is 80. Actor Anthony Heald (HEELD) ("Boston Public") is 79. Singer Henry Paul of BlackHawk (and Outlaws) is 74. Actor John Savage is 74. Bassist Gene Simmons of Kiss is 74. Singer Rob Halford of Judas Priest is 72. Keyboardist Geoff Downes of Asia is 71. Musician Elvis Costello is 69. Director Tim Burton is 65. Actor Christian LeBlanc ("The Young and the Restless") is 65. Actor Ashley Crow ("Heroes") is 63. Country singer-actor Billy Ray Cyrus is 62. Actor Ally Walker ("Profiler") is 62. Actor Joanne Whalley is 62. Guitarist Vivian Campbell of Def Leppard is 61. Actor Blair Underwood is 59. Actor Robert Maschio (MASH'-ee-oh) ("Scrubs") is 57. DJ Terminator X of Public Enemy is 57. Singer Jeff Tweedy of Wilco is 56. Actor David Alan Basche (BAYSH) ("The Exes") is 55. TV chef Rachael Ray is 55. Actor Cameron Mathison ("All My Children") is 54. Country singer Jo Dee Messina is 53. Model Claudia Schiffer is 53. Actor Nathan Page ("Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries") is 52. Actor Eric Millegan ("Bones") is 49. Actor Alexander Skarsgard ("Big Little Lies," "True Blood") is 47. Actor Jonathan Togo ("CSI: Miami") is 46. Actor Kel Mitchell ("Kenan and Kel") is 45. Actor Rachel Bilson ("Hart of Dixie," "The O.C.") is 42. Actor Blake Lively is 36.